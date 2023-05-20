DC Vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s DC Vs CSK IPL 2023 Match No 67 in Delhi, 330PM IST, May 20

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) can confirm their spot in the Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL 2023) playoffs by beating Delhi Capitals in Match 67 of the season. The two sides meet at Feroz Shah Kotla in what will be Capitals' last home game. The David Warner-led side cannot qualify for the playoff but will be looking forward to finishing the season on a high with 6 wins from 14 games. It won't be on top of their minds but they won't mind stopping CSK from qualifying for the playoffs. The MS Dhoni-led side can still get knocked out in the league stage itself despite getting to 15 points.

A loss to DC will mean that CSK are stuck on just 15 points. If LSG beat KKR, they will get to 16 in the standings. In case, RCB and MI win their last group games, it will be end of campaign for CSK. However, expect CSK to make it as they will require as many as four results to go against them, including their own match.

Watch out for Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway in this game as they hold key to CSK's chances vs DC. The Capitals are playing without any pressure and can hurt CSK at this stage of the tournament. Gaikwad and Conway must look to give them a good start with the bat on the tricky Kotla wicket. Don't expect Ben Stokes to play as Kotla, again, is a slow wicket and Dhoni is likely to stick with three spinners in form of Maheesh Theekshana, Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali.

Prithvi Shaw will be the batter to watch out for in DC lineup as he struck a fifty finally after a series of low scores in the tournament. DC's opening bowlers Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed will also play a crucial role in this match.

DC vs CSK Probable Playing 11s

CSK Predicted Playing XI: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande

DC Predicted Playing XI: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Rilee Rossouw, Phil Salt (wk), Axar Patel, Aman Khan, Yash Dhull, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

DC vs CSK IPL 2023 Dream11 prediction

Wicketkeeper: Devon Conway (c), Phil Salt

Batters: David Warner, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Rilee Rossouw

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel (vc)

Bowlers: Anrich Nortje, Matheesha Pathirana

DC vs CSK IPL 2023 squads

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Philip Salt, Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Yash Dhull, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Sarfaraz Khan, Abishek Porel, Ripal Patel, Praveen Dubey, Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Mustafizur Rahman, Lalit Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Rovman Powell, Priyam Garg, Chetan Sakariya, Vicky Ostwal

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nishant Sindhu, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Sisanda Magala, Ben Stokes, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, RS Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma, Simarjeet Singh