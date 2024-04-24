DC Vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Delhi Capitals Vs Gujarat Titans In Arun Jaitley Stadium, 730PM IST, Delhi

Delhi Capitals (DC) are playing Gujarat Titans (GT) on their home turf today in IPL 2024. Both the teams have won 2 games each against each in the tournament. Both need wins to begin their revival in the points table. GT are still better placed at number 6 with 4 wins and same number of losses while DC are at 8th spot with just 3 wins from 8 matches. One more loss will further dent DC's chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

Also Read | IPL 2024: LSG's MS Dhoni Pun Goes Viral After Marcus Stoinis' Recording-Breaking Innings Help Beat CSK

In case you are looking to make a Dream11 team for this game, ensure you know about the players availability. As far as DC camp is concerned, Mitchell Marsh continues to be out and even Ishant Sharma's participation is not confirmed for this game. He did not played the last match as well due to back spasm. He was seen training on the ground a day before the game but a call on his participation is expected only before the toss. There are no injury concerns in GT camp.

Jake Fraser-McGurk of DC is in the form of his life and he holds the key to success for the team. Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav too have been in outstanding form and one of them can even be your captain in the fantasy team. Rishabh Pant had a bad game in last mtch but he has looked Rishabh of old mostly through this championship. He can be included too in the team. As far as GT are concerned, Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill and Mohit Sharma should make your Dream11 team as well as Sai Sudharsan and Azmatullah Omarzai.

DC vs GT: Probable Playing 11s

Delhi Capitals (DC) Probable XI: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Rishabh Pant (c and wk), Lalit Yadav, Abishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed

Gujarat Titans (GT) Probable XI: Shubman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, R Sai Kishore, Sandeep Warrier

DC vs GT Dream11 Prediction:

Captain: Kuldeep Yadav

Vice-Captain: Axar Patel

Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant, Abishek Porel

Batters: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Jake Fraser-McGurk

All-rounders: Azmatullah Omarzai, Axar Patel

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

DC vs GT: Full Squads

DC: Rishabh Pant (c and wk) Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Abishek Porel (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar, Tristan Stubbs, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Rasikh Dar, Jhye Richardson, Sumit Kumar, Shai Hope (wk), Swastik Chikara, Lizaad Williams

GT: Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier