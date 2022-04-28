हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

DC vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s DC vs KKR IPL Match No. 41 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM IST April 28

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Team Prediction Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL Match No. 41 - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of DC vs KKR, Delhi Capitals Dream11 Team Player List, Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

DC vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s DC vs KKR IPL Match No. 41 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM IST April 28
Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals will take on Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders in Match No. 41 of IPL 2022. (Photo: BCCI/IPL)

Delhi Capitals will look to put the ‘no-ball’ controversy behind and gain much needed momentum against another side seeking course correction, the Kolkata Knight Riders, in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Thursday (April 28). Delhi suffered a 15-run loss against Rajasthan Royals, a game marred by a no ball controversy over a high full toss that resulted in a one match ban for assistant coach Pravin Amre.

Head coach Ricky Ponting watched the tight finish in quarantine and felt helpless. Now he is back with the team and is confident of finding momentum which will allow his players to play to their potential. Delhi Capitals are currently seventh on the points table with three wins in seven outings. KKR are placed eighth having lost their last four games.

With the Delhi batting line-up comprising David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant and Powell, KKR's varied attack has to be on guard to stop the rampage. Meanwhile, KKR need to get their combination right and the batters, including skipper Iyer, will have to put up an improved show.

Shreyas failed in the last game and so did the opening pair of Sam Billings and Sunil Narine. If they continue with the same openers, the two would need to give an aggressive start. For the likes of Shreyas, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh and Venkatesh Iyer, it won't be an easy task, especially against inform Delhi spinners. Pushing Venkatesh down in the middle order has also not worked yet.

Match Details

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Match No. 41

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Date & Time: April 28th at 7:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network, Star Gold and Disney+Hotstar

DC vs KKR Dream 11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

Batters: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Tim Southee

Captain: Andre Russell

Vice-Captain: David Warner

DC vs KKR Probable Playing XI

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed

Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Sam Billings/Aaron Finch, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh/Sheldon Jackson, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee/Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022Delhi CapitalsKolkata Knight RidersDC vs KKRDC vs KKR Dream11Dream11Fantasy Cricket TipsRishabh PantShreyas IyerDavid WarnerAndre Russell
Next
Story

IPL 2022 Updated Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap: Gujarat Titans regain top spot, Umran Malik up to 2nd

Must Watch

PT8M13S

DNA: Why electric scooters are catching fire?