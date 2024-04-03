DC Vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Delhi Capitals Vs Kolkata Knight Riders in VDCA Stadium, 730PM IST, Visakhapatnam

After winning their first match of the season against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), a couple of nights ago, Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals will be aiming to maintain their winning run when they meet Shreyas Iyer's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 16 of IPL 2024 at their second home ground in Visakhapatnam. KKR are yet to lose a match in IP as they have won two out of two. It will be a fascinating contest as these two teams have some history. Pant had replaced Iyer as DC captain in 2021. Iyer then went to KKR in 2022 mega auction.

It will be a fascinating to see how Harshit Rana, the speedster from Delhi, goes up against DC batters. Delhi's top four is quite explosive. Prithvi Shaw came to form in the last match. It will also be interesting to see how Rs 24 crore bowler Mitchell Starc goes in this game.

When picking your Dream11 prediction, ensure that you know about the injury concerns in both the camps. In DC camp, Jhye Richardson is fit and available while Shai Hope is still to recover from back spasm. KKR's Venkatesh Iyer had back issues in last match but he is fit again and available for selection in DC match.

KKR Vs DC: Dream 11 Prediction

WICKET KEEPERS: Rishabh Pant (c), Philip Salt

BATTERS: David Warner, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer

ALL ROUNDERS: Mitchell Marsh, Andre Russell (vc), Sunil Narine, Axar Patel

BOWLERS: Khaleel Ahmed, Harshit Rana

KKR vs DC: Probable 11s

KKR Probable XI: Philip Salt(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy. [Impact Sub: Suyash Sharma/Vaibhav Arora]

DC Probable XI: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed. [Impact Sub: Sumit Kumar/Rasikh Dar Salam]

KKR vs DC: Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Mitchell Starc, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Suyash Sharma, Vaibhav Arora, Manish Pandey, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya, Sherfane Rutherford, Sakib Hussain, Srikar Bharat, Dushmantha Chameera, Allah Ghazanfar, Nitish Rana

Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Mitchell Marsh, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Rasikh Dar Salam, Sumit Kumar, Kumar Kushagra, Praveen Dubey, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Ricky Bhui, Kuldeep Yadav, Jhye Richardson, Shai Hope, Lalit Yadav, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara