Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav, popularly known as ‘KulCha’, are currently the top-two bowlers on the IPL 2022 Purple Cap table for the leading bowlers in the tournament. Delhi Capitals chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav claimed 4/14 and man-of-the-match award against Kolkata Knight Riders to close the gap to Chahal at the top. Yadav now has 17 wickets from 8 matches as compared to 19 wickets by Chahal.

Yadav said there is no competition or rivalry with Chahal. “He has encouraged me a lot. He has been like a big brother and stood by me during my bad times. In my heart, I want him to go and win the Purple Cap because he has been bowling exceptionally over the past four years,” said Yadav.

He said the period when he was struggling to get wickets has made him mentally strong. “When you fail in life, you get to know where you went wrong. When you manage to figure that out, it makes you mentally strong and you are no longer afraid of failure.”

Yadav picked the wicket of Andre Russell as his favourite of the four he got on Thursday. He said he set him up well and therefore it was very dear to him.

The Delhi Capitals’ spinner further said he feels that this is his best season in the IPL and he has backed his skill. He concluded by saying that for this season, his focus has been to land the ball in the right areas.

Kuldeep Yadav dismissed KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer, Indrajith, Sunil Narine and dangerous Andre Russell and he enjoyed Russell’s wicket the most. “I liked Russell’s wicket as I set him up, it was my plan and when there were a couple of dots I knew he would step out. This is the best IPL season for me. I am enjoying my bowling. I don’t think what the batter will do and what if I get hit. My focus has been to bowl the right line and lengths,” Kuldeep Yadav said.

KKR captain Shreyas Iyer was losing partners from the other end but he himself kept batting well and also struck a 48-run partnership with Nitish Rana which was bringing the two-time champions back in the game. But Kuldeep Yadav got the prized scalp of Shreyas to bring Delhi back into the game.

“I felt there was a bat but thought the ball had touched the ground but when Rishabh went up then I was positive, it was an important wicket as Shreyas was batting well,” said Kuldeep Yadav.

