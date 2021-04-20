DC vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma faces off against Rishabh Pant, vice-captain, fantasy playing tips, probable XIs for today’s Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians T20 Match 13

The finalists of the last edition, both Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) have taken the early initiative this season and climbed to the top half of the points table and are just behind Royal Challengers Bangalore, who sit at the top.

While DC are second, MI are third, making Tuesday’s clash a very interesting one. Both teams are full of power-packed players with great batting depth. They are also well-matched in their bowling attack, possessing world-class bowlers.

Both teams have lost one match each out of the three they have played, MI have managed to hang on despite their famed power-packed middle order not doing well.

TOSS: The Indian Premier League match toss between Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians will take place at 7 PM IST – April 19.

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram, Chennai

DC vs MI Dream11 Team:

DC vs MI Dream11 Captain: Rohit Sharma

DC vs MI Dream11 Vice-Captain: Rishabh Pant

DC vs MI Dream11 wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

DC vs MI Dream11 Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Surya Kumar Yadav

DC vs MI Dream11 All-rounder: Chris Woakes, Krunal Pandya

DC vs MI Dream11 Bowlers: Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Avesh Khan

DC vs MI Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant (c), Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Lukman Meriwala

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Adam Milne, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

SQUADS

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant (c), Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Lukman Meriwala, Shimron Hetmyer, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Sam Billings, Praveen Dubey, Aniruddha Joshi, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Shams Mulani, Ripal Patel, Tom Curran, Ajinkya Rahane

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Adam Milne, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Marco Jansen, Piyush Chawla, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, James Neesham, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Yudhvir Singh

Check Dream11 Prediction/ DC Dream11 Team/ MI Dream11 Team/ Delhi Capitals Dream11 Team Prediction/ Mumbai Indians Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips VIVO IPL 2021/ Online Cricket Tips and more.