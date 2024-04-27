DC vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians In Arun Jaitley Stadium, 3:30PM IST, Delhi

In the upcoming clash between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI), attention is drawn to the intense duel between Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah. Pant's explosive batting form, with 342 runs and a blistering strike rate of 190.55 against fast bowlers, contrasts with Bumrah's dominance, having dismissed Pant six times in 13 IPL innings. Mumbai faces a strategic dilemma in adjusting their bowling lineup to counter Pant's threat, given their current position on the points table. Meanwhile, DC's Kuldeep Yadav emerges as a key player with his exceptional middle-over performance, while MI's Hardik Pandya struggles, raising concerns for the team. The pitch at Arun Jaitley Stadium promises another high-scoring encounter, with spinners expected to find assistance in the day game. DC's strategy hinges on impactful players like Kuldeep Yadav and Rasikh Salam, while MI contemplates their lineup, favoring Suryakumar Yadav as the impact player. Statistical insights highlight Pant's dominance in the middle overs and Rohit Sharma's record against DC. Beyond the game, Sourav Ganguly's plea for a balance between bat and ball in the IPL sparks discussions about the tournament's format and its implications for players and the sport.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant (C), Ishan Kishan

Batters: Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma (VC), Tristan Stubbs, Jake Fraser-McGurk

All-rounders: Axar Patel

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Gerald Coetzee.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Playing XI

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar.

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Squads

Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Axar Patel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Lalit Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Rasikh Dar Salam, Sumit Kumar, Kumar Kushagra, David Warner, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara, Jhye Richardson, Ricky Bhui, Lizaad Williams, Ishant Sharma, Gulbadin Naib

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Mohammad Nabi, Nehal Wadhera, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara, Akash Madhwal, Naman Dhir, Shams Mulani, Dewald Brevis, Romario Shepherd, Shreyas Gopal, Kumar Kartikeya, Luke Wood, Harvik Desai, Arjun Tendulkar, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Kwena Maphaka