Delhi Capitals opener David Warner has been in fine form this season since joining the team. Warner notched up his third successive fifty of the IPL 2022 to lead COVID-19-hit DC to a comprehensive nine-wicket win over Punjab Kings at the Brabourne Stadium on Thursday (April 20).

The Australian opener is the second-highest run-getter for DC after opener Prithvi Shaw with 197 runs, although he has played in only 4 matches so far. Warner is averaging 63.66 with three fifties in 4 innings.

However, his incredible performances are not good enough for his three daughters! Warner's kids want their father to bat like Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler, who is the Orange Cap holder and already scored 2 hundreds in IPL 2022.

“The kids just want to know why I cannot get hundred, and why I cannot do it like Jos, who is hitting sixes as well. I was just trying to be positive and am happy to have played with Shaw,” Warner said during the post-match presentation.

Warner scored an unbeaten 60 off 30 balls as DC won with over nine overs to spare. “The bowlers did a fantastic job to make ours easier. We had to go big in the powerplay. Credit to our bowlers to getting them out. I was grateful to have gotten to play the game. Form is temporary and class is permanent,” Warner added.

Meanwhile, a sixth positive in the Delhi Capitals camp on the morning of the game created a lot of confusion and nervousness but the team made a conscious effort to shut out the outside noise and focus on the match, said skipper Rishabh Pant after the nine wicket win over Punjab Kings.

The cloud over the IPL game was lifted an hour before toss time after the BCCI confirmed that the match will go on despite a sixth COVID-19 positive case being reported in the Delhi camp on game day. “There was a lot of confusion, because we learnt of the positive test in the morning (Tim Seifert). We were a bit nervous and there were talks of the game getting cancelled. But we spoke as a team that we must purely focus on the match,” Pant said at the post match presentation.

David Warner and Prithvi Shaw were in devastating form, firing the team to a big win after a brilliant bowling effort that restricted Punjab to 115. The skipper said that he never tries to give the duo any unsolicited advice.

“Mostly, I like to leave them (Warner and Shaw) alone because they know their roles. Delhi Capitals has to go through every game. Results are not in our control, but we have to give everything in our games. On a wicket like this, after one or two overs, I saw the ball was stopping a bit and I thought I should use more spin. I thought 150 would be a good enough score to stop them at,” said Pant.

(with PTI inputs)