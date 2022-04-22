हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

DC vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s DC vs RR IPL Match No. 34 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM IST April 22

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Team Prediction Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals IPL Match No. 34 - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of DC vs RR, Delhi Capitals Dream11 Team Player List, Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

DC vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s DC vs RR IPL Match No. 34 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM IST April 22
Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals will take on Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals in Match No. 34 of IPL 2022. (Photo: BCCI/IPL)

Yuzvendra Chahal’s bagful of tricks will meet its perfect match in Kuldeep Yadav’s guile as the two wrist spinners are expected to dictate the narrative when Rajasthan Royals clash with Delhi Capitals in an IPL 2022 match on Friday (April 22). With current Orange Cap holder in Jos Buttler (375 runs) and Purple Cap holder Chahal (17 wickets) in their ranks, Royals are a team that is looking pretty formidable at the moment even with a dysfunctional middle-order, save Shimron Hetmyer.

On the other hand, resurgent Capitals are battling the agony that comes with a mini COVID-19 outbreak in the camp but are still trying to put their best foot forward to stay afloat. In this backdrop, the two wrist-spinners, who are currently dominating the bowling charts will be itching to show their wares with Kuldeep (13 wickets at No. 2) expected to pose some questions for in-form Buttler in case there is a match-up.

For Delhi, Kuldeep along with Axar Patel and Lalit Yadav would like to stem the run-flow but stopping Buttler will be on top of their agenda on a Wankhede track that is expected to be good for batting. For Chahal, how he varies the pace against a rampaging David Warner or the ever-attacking Prithvi Shaw and skipper Rishabh Pant will be a delight for the fans.

Mustafizur Rahaman’s cutters and Khaleel Ahmed’s clever change of pace could also trouble the likes of Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag.

Match Details

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, Match No. 34

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Date & Time: April 22nd at 7:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network, Star Gold and Disney+Hotstar

DC vs RR Dream 11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson

Batters: David Warner, Shimron Hetmyer, Prithvi Shaw

All-rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Obed McCoy

Captain: Jos Buttler

Vice-Captain: David Warner

DC vs RR Probable Playing XI

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Karun Nair, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal

Tags:
IPL 2022Delhi Capitalsrajasthan royalsDC vs RRDC vs RR Dream11Dream11Fantasy Cricket TipsJos ButtlerYuzvendra ChahalDavid WarnerKuldeep Yadav
