IPL 2021

DC vs RR: Sanju Samson plucks one-handed stunner, Jaydev Unadkat impresses with ball - WATCH

Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals had an amazing outing in the field on Thursday evening as the team restricted Delhi Capitals for 147/8 in their Indian Premier League clash. 

DC vs RR: Sanju Samson plucks one-handed stunner to dismiss Shikhar Dhawan (Twitter)

Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals had an amazing outing in the field on Thursday evening as the team restricted Delhi Capitals for 147/8 in their Indian Premier League clash. Jaydev Undakat delivered a clinical bowling display and emerged as the standout player from the Royals camp. The Saurashtra player finished his four overs quota with impressive figures that read 15/3 in four overs.

Samson, who earlier this week smashed the first century in IPL 2021, plucked a stunner in the clash against Delhi Capitals, which saw the Delhi Capitals opener back in the dugout on 9(11) balls. 

Samson executed a full-stretched dive and plucked a sensational one-handed catch, leaving everyone in awe.

The incident took place in the first delivery of the fourth over bowled by Unadkat, when Dhawan tried to scoop the ball over the wicket-keeper's head. However, Dhawan failed to get his timing right and Samson completed the rest. 

Here's the video:

Rishabh Pant carried on his sensational form and went on to complete his half-century before he was run-out by Riyan Parag on 51 from 32 balls. 

After winning the toss and electing to bowl first, Samson said: "The conditions demands that it's easier to bowl first. Matches come on in a very short time, you have to get over it. We have to take the learning experience and move on. We have plans for every batsmen. You are expected to go for runs here. We need to have a mindset of picking wickets. I am okay if our bowlers go for some runs, we there to score it back. David Miller comes in for Stokes. Unadkat replaces Gopal."  

