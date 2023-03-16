DC-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s DC-W vs GUJ-W WPL 2023 Match No 14 in Mumbai, 730PM IST, March 16

Delhi Capitals will aim to continue their winning run when they take on Sneh Rana-led Gujarat Giants in Match 14 of Women's Premier League on Thursday, March 16. The match will be played at Brabourne stadium in Mumbai. DC-W are currently on second in the WPL 2023 points table with 4 wins out of 5 games with a healthy NRR of 1.887. Gujarat are in a spot of bother with 1 win from 5 games. Their NRR is -3.207 which is a huge negative for them and that is the sole reason why they are placed at bottom of the table.

Right from the start, Gujarat have been on back foot. They lost their captain Beth Mooney in just the first match of the season. Deandra Dottin controversy then hit them. And on-field performances have also disappointed the fans. It is about time that GUJ-W lift ther performances to stay alive in the tournament.

DC-W are in good form. Barring that one blip vs Mumbai Indians, they have not set a foot wrong in the tournament, which is quite an achievement. On Thursday, the DC men's team captain for IPL 2023 David Warner met the women's squad and passed on some words of inspiration. However, one knows that with Meg Lanning by their side, they are not going to be short on motivation. DC-W will be aiming for their fifth win of the season to continue the winning run.

DC-W vs GG-W Dream 11 Prediction

Wicket-keeper: S Verma

Batters: S Dunkley, H Deol, J Rodrigues, M Lanning (C)

All-rounder: D Hemalatha, A Gardner, M Kapp, K Grath

Bowlers: J Jonassen, S Pandey (vc)

Delhi Capitals Women Predicted Playing XI

JI Rodrigues, MM Lanning(C), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, M Kapp, T Bhatia, JL Jonassen, S Pandey, Radha Yadav, T Norris, A Reddy

Gujarat Ginats Women Predicted Playing XI

S Meghana, S Dunkley, H Deol, TP Kanwer, Ashwani Kumari, D Hemalatha, A Gardner, Sneh Rana(C), KJ Garth, S Verma, A Sutherland

Squads:

Gujarat Giants Squad: Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana(c), Sushma Verma(w), Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar, Mansi Joshi, Georgia Wareham, Monica Patel, Ashwani Kumari, Hurley Gala, Shabnam Md Shakil, Parunika Sisodia, Laura Wolvaardt

Delhi Capitals Women Squad: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia(w), Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Tara Norris, Jasia Akhtar, Minnu Mani, Aparna Mondal, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi, Laura Harris, Poonam Yadav