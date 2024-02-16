trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2721818
DURDANTO DHAKA VS KHULNA TIGERS

DD vs KHT Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today 2024 Durdanto Dhaka vs Khulna Tigers T20 At Chattogram, 130 PM IST, February 16

Durdanto Dhaka vs Khulna Tigers 33rd T20 Team Prediction DD vs KHT Match Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of Durdanto Dhaka vs Khulna Tigers, DD Dream11 Team Player List, KHT Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shubham Pandey|Last Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 09:23 AM IST
DD vs KHT Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today 2024 Durdanto Dhaka vs Khulna Tigers T20 At Chattogram, 130 PM IST, February 16 Durdanto Dhaka vs Khulna Tigers to be played today. (Image: X)

In an enticing clash in the Bangladesh Premier League, Durdanto Dhaka (DD) will lock horns with Khulna Tigers (KHT). With DD boasting a formidable record of nine victories out of thirteen encounters against KHT, the stage is set for an intense battle on the cricket field. Despite the stakes, the weather forecast seems favorable for the match, with a pleasant temperature of 29°C under clear skies. The humidity level around 45 percent and a gentle wind speed of 11 km/h are unlikely to significantly affect gameplay.

Turning to the pitch report, the surface at Chattogram has favored batsmen, offering a flat deck conducive to high-scoring encounters. Teams have traditionally opted to bat first here, capitalizing on the favorable conditions to post imposing totals on the board.

With both teams eyeing crucial points in the league standings, expect a riveting contest characterized by aggressive stroke play and strategic bowling maneuvers. As DD seeks to extend their dominance over KHT and KHT aims to narrow the gap, cricket enthusiasts can anticipate a thrilling display of talent and skill in this Bangladesh Premier League fixture.

DD vs KHT: Match Details

Match: Durdanto Dhaka (DD) vs Khulna Tigers (KHT) Match 33, BPL 2024

Match Date: February 16, 2024 (Friday)

Time: 01:00 P.M. IST / 01:30 PM Local Time

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

DD vs KHT: Predicted XIs:

Durdanto Dhaka: Mohammad Naim, Adam Rossington (wk), Saif Hassan, Alex Ross, Sean Williams, SM Meherob, Alauddin Babu, Taskin Ahmed (c), Mosaddek Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Arafat Sunny

Khulna Tigers: Evin Lewis, Alex Hales, Anamul Haque (c & wk), Afif Hossain, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Wayne Parnell, Luke Wood, Rubel Hossain, Nasum Ahmed , Mukidul Islam, Nahid Rana

DD vs KHT Dream 11 suggestions

Wicket-keeper: A Haque

Batters: Alex Hales, Evin Lewis, Alex Ross, Naim Sheikh

All-rounders: Wayne Parnell, Sean Williams, A Babu, A Hossain

Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Luke Wood

Captain Picks: Alex Hales, Alex Ross

DD vs KHT: Squads

Khulna Tigers Squad: Alex Hales, Afif Hossain, Anamul Haque(w/c), Evin Lewis, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Wayne Parnell, Luke Wood, Nasum Ahmed, Rubel Hossain, Mukidul Islam, Nahid Rana, Habibur Rahman Sohan, Sumon Khan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Habibur Rahman, Nahidul Islam, Faheem Ashraf

Durdanto Dhaka Squad: Mohammad Naim, Adam Rossington(w), Saif Hassan, Alex Ross, Sean Williams, SM Meherob, Mosaddek Hossain, Alauddin Babu, Taskin Ahmed(c), Arafat Sunny, Shoriful Islam, Mohammad Irfan, Irfan Sukkur, Jasim Uddin, Tahjibul Islam, Sabbir Hossain, Saim Ayub

