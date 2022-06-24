NewsCricket
TNPL 2022

DD vs RTW Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s TNPL 2022 DD vs RTW match at ICCG, Tirunelveli, 7:15 PM IST June 24

Dindigul Dragons vs Ruby Trichy Warriors Dream11 Team Prediction DD vs RTW TNPL 2022 Match No. 2 - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of DD vs RTW, Dindigul Dragons Dream11 Team Player List, Ruby Trichy Warriors Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 24, 2022, 02:56 PM IST

Trending Photos

Dindigul Dragons (DD) will lock horns with Ruby Trichy Warriors in match no. 2 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tiruelveli on Friday (June 24). DD finished last in last season's campaign and will be hungry to make to statement in this year's tournament. 

On the other hand, Ruby Trichy Warriors finished top of the table last season but failed to perform in the final losing to Chepauk Super Gillies.

Match Details:

Dindigul Dragons vs Ruby Trichy Warriors, Match no. 2

Venue: Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

Date & Time: June 24 & 7:15 PM 

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar website and app

Dream 11 Prediction DD vs RTW

Wicket-keeper: K Mani Bharathi

Batters: Nidhish Rajagopal, Hari Nishanth, Rajhamany Srinivasan (c), K Vishal Vaidhya

All-rounders: Anthony Dhas

Bowlers: Mathivanan-M, M Poiyamozhi, Rahil Shah (vc), Rangaraj Suthesh, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh

DD vs RTW Probable Playing XI

DD: Vimal Khumar, Hari Nishaanth, K Mani Bharathi (wk), Rajhamany Srinivasan (c), Rajendran Vivek, RS Mokit Hariharan, S Swaminathan, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh, M Silambarasan, Vishal Vaidhya, Rangaraj Suthesh

RTW: Santosh Shiv, Amit Sathvik, Nidhish Rajagopal, Antony Dhas, Adithya Ganesh (wk), Mohammed Adnan Khan, P Saravana Kumar, M Mathivannan, M Poiyamozhi, Rahil Shah (c), Yazh Arun Mozhi

