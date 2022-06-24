DD vs RTW Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s TNPL 2022 DD vs RTW match at ICCG, Tirunelveli, 7:15 PM IST June 24
Dindigul Dragons vs Ruby Trichy Warriors Dream11 Team Prediction DD vs RTW TNPL 2022 Match No. 2 - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of DD vs RTW, Dindigul Dragons Dream11 Team Player List, Ruby Trichy Warriors Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips
Trending Photos
Dindigul Dragons (DD) will lock horns with Ruby Trichy Warriors in match no. 2 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tiruelveli on Friday (June 24). DD finished last in last season's campaign and will be hungry to make to statement in this year's tournament.
On the other hand, Ruby Trichy Warriors finished top of the table last season but failed to perform in the final losing to Chepauk Super Gillies.
Match Details:
Dindigul Dragons vs Ruby Trichy Warriors, Match no. 2
Venue: Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli
Date & Time: June 24 & 7:15 PM
Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar website and app
Dream 11 Prediction DD vs RTW
Wicket-keeper: K Mani Bharathi
Batters: Nidhish Rajagopal, Hari Nishanth, Rajhamany Srinivasan (c), K Vishal Vaidhya
All-rounders: Anthony Dhas
Bowlers: Mathivanan-M, M Poiyamozhi, Rahil Shah (vc), Rangaraj Suthesh, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh
DD vs RTW Probable Playing XI
DD: Vimal Khumar, Hari Nishaanth, K Mani Bharathi (wk), Rajhamany Srinivasan (c), Rajendran Vivek, RS Mokit Hariharan, S Swaminathan, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh, M Silambarasan, Vishal Vaidhya, Rangaraj Suthesh
RTW: Santosh Shiv, Amit Sathvik, Nidhish Rajagopal, Antony Dhas, Adithya Ganesh (wk), Mohammed Adnan Khan, P Saravana Kumar, M Mathivannan, M Poiyamozhi, Rahil Shah (c), Yazh Arun Mozhi
More Stories