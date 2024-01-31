When Virat Kohli Spat At Dean Elgar And SA Batter Threaten To Knock Him Out

South African cricketer Dean Elgar recently bid farewell to international cricket, leaving behind an unexpected bombshell revelation about his encounter with Indian cricket star Virat Kohli during a Test series in 2015. In a candid conversation on the Betway ‘Banter with The Boys’ Podcast, Elgar disclosed a heated on-field incident where Kohli allegedly spat at him while he was facing Indian bowlers Ashwin and Jadeja. Elgar, not one to back down, responded with a warning, expressing his readiness to use his bat if such behaviour persisted.

Dean Elgar :- Virat Kohli calls me aside and said can we go to have a drink I want to apologise for my actions and we drank till 3 in the morning



Not to forget he also used to promote a alcohol brand named "Royal Challenge" pic.twitter.com/9mRlXV31KM — DHONIverse (@MSD_071113_) January 29, 2024

What makes this revelation intriguing is the intervention by AB de Villiers, Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate. De Villiers confronted Kohli about the incident, prompting a transformation in their relationship over the years. Two years later, during a series in South Africa, Kohli approached Elgar and extended an invitation for a drink, offering a sincere apology for his actions. The two reportedly spent the night engaging in heartfelt conversations, marking a significant shift from on-field adversaries to off-field friends.

Elgar's statement during the podcast provides a raw and unfiltered glimpse into the intensity of the on-field moment. "I came into bat, and I was holding my own against Ashwin and Jadeja. Kohli spat at me, and I said to him, 'If you do that again I'll f***g ps [a South African profanity meaning hit] you with this bat. I will absolutely knock you out on this field,'" Elgar recounted.

This unexpected camaraderie took center stage during Elgar's retirement earlier this year. Kohli, after catching Elgar in his final Test innings, embraced him warmly and presented a signed jersey, creating a poignant moment in their cricketing journey.

The revelation adds a captivating layer to the cricketing narrative, showcasing the complexities of player relationships and the ability to move beyond on-field altercations. Kohli, known for his intensity on the field, exhibited a willingness to apologize and rebuild bridges, revealing a more nuanced aspect of his personality.

Elgar's retirement amid challenges faced by the South African team offers a unique perspective on the broader context of international cricket. It serves as a reminder that beyond the fierce competition lies the camaraderie that defines the spirit of the sport. The story unfolds as a testament to the ability of players to overcome differences, fostering a deeper understanding and respect for each other beyond the boundary ropes.