Deccan Gladiators vs Morrisville Samp Army Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Match No. 25 Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch DG vs MSA T10 match online and on TV?

Morrisville Samp Army will lock horns with Deccan Gladiators in match no. 25 of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 on Thursday (December 1). Samp Army have lost their previous battle against Team Abu Dhabi by 18 runs and they will look to bounce back in this contest. On the other hand, Deccan Gladiators are on top of the table with eight points from their six games so far.

Here’s everything you need to know about Abu Dhabi T10 League clash between Deccan Gladiators (DG) vs Morrisville Samp Army (MSA):

When will the Abu Dhabi T10 League clash between Deccan Gladiators (DG) vs Morrisville Samp Army (MSA) start?

The Abu Dhabi T10 League clash between Deccan Gladiators (DG) vs Morrisville Samp Army (MSA) will be played on December 1, Thursday.

Where will the Abu Dhabi T10 League clash between Deccan Gladiators (DG) vs Morrisville Samp Army (MSA) be played?

The Abu Dhabi T10 League clash between Deccan Gladiators (DG) vs Morrisville Samp Army (MSA) will be hosted at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What time will the Abu Dhabi T10 League clash between Deccan Gladiators (DG) vs Morrisville Samp Army (MSA) begin?

The Abu Dhabi T10 League clash between Deccan Gladiators (DG) vs Morrisville Samp Army (MSA) will begin at 10:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Abu Dhabi T10 League clash between Deccan Gladiators (DG) vs Morrisville Samp Army (MSA) match?

The Abu Dhabi T10 League clash between Deccan Gladiators (DG) vs Morrisville Samp Army (MSA) match will be televised on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Abu Dhabi T10 League clash between Deccan Gladiators (DG) vs Morrisville Samp Army (MSA) match?

The Abu Dhabi T10 League clash between Deccan Gladiators (DG) vs Morrisville Samp Army (MSA) is available to be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Abu Dhabi T10 League clash between Deccan Gladiators (DG) vs Morrisville Samp Army (MSA) Predicted 11

Deccan Gladiators: Will Smeed, Suresh Raina, Andre Russell, David Wiese, Adeel Malik, Nicholas Pooran (C), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Odean Smith, Joshua Little, Zahoor Khan, M Hasnain

Morrisville Samp Army: David Miller (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Bas de Leede, Moeen Ali, Dwaine Pretorius, Karim Janat, Johnson Charles, Anrich Nortje, Sheldon Cottrell, GHS Garton, Ahmed Raza