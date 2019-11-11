Deepak Chahar draws praises for registering best bowling figures in a T20I match

Indian fast bowler Deepak Chahar has received a flurry of praises from the cricket fraternity after he registered best bowling figures in the shortest format of the game during his side's third and final match against Bangladesh at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

The 27-year-old finished with brilliant figures of six for seven during India's 30-run win against Bangladesh on Sunday to surpass Sri Lankan bowler Ajantha Mendis's record of best bowling figures in a T20I match. The Sri Lankan bagged six wickets while conceding just eight runs against Zimbabwe in 2012.

En route to the same, Chahar also became the first player from the country to take a hat-trick in the shortest format of the game.

From the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, all took to their social media handles to laud Chahar for his efforts.

Sharing a picture of Chahar from the match, the BCCI wrote that the third T20I has been a great outing for the pacer.

What an outing this has been for Deepak Chahar. Picks up 6 wickets against Bangladesh in the series decider pic.twitter.com/YUVLC8bq6K — BCCI (@BCCI) November 10, 2019

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also hailed Chahar's exceptional bowling display, saying that the pacer bowled smartly and used his variations well to grab wickets.

Special mention to @IamShivamDube, @ShreyasIyer15 & @klrahul11 to give #TeamIndia the series victory in the decider. #INDvsBAN pic.twitter.com/JTLgrC1dUz — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 10, 2019

Meanwhile, former Indian cricket VVS Laxman wrote that Chahar's evolvement as a T20I bowler is really exceptional.

Very impressed with the way @deepak_chahar9 has evolved as a T20I bowler. Always had the ability to pick up wickets with the new ball but has worked hard to bowl in the middle and end overs. Got a lot of variations up his sleeves & knows when to use them. #INDvsBAN — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 10, 2019

Former off-spinner Harbhajan Singh lauded Chahar by terming him as "Man of the Month".

Man of the month #deepakchahhar chaaaaaaaa gyaaaaa apna ladka — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 10, 2019

Deepak Chahar, what an outstanding spell, the best in the history of T20 international’s , great knock from Shreyas Iyer as well and a wonderful victory for Team India. #IndvsBan — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) November 10, 2019

Chahar bagged the wickets of Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Aminul Islam, Shaiful Islam and Mustafizur Rahman as India bundled out Bangladesh for 144 in their chase of 175-run target to clinch the three-match series 2-1.

Meanwhile, the Indian pacer took a hat-trick when he removed Shafiul on the last ball of the 18th over and then he dismissed Mustafizur and Aminul on the opening two balls of the last over.