Deepak Chahar gets married, shares HEARTFELT message for wife Jaya Bhardwaj

India and Chennai Super Kings' paceman Deepak Chahar got married with his partner Jaya Bhardwaj in Agra on Wednesday (June 1). The 29-year-old proposed to Jaya after CSK's last match of the IPL 2021 against Punjab Kings last year. The right-arm pacer had planned to propose Jaya during the playoffs stage of the IPL 2021, but MS Dhoni opined him to propose his partner earlier.

On Wednesday, Deepak shared a picture of his marriage from his official Instagram handle captioning it, "When I met you the first time I felt that you are the one and I was right. We have enjoyed every moment of our life together and I promise you to keep you always happy like this. One of the best moments of my life. Everyone pls give your blessings to us."

Deepak's cousin Rahul Chahar also shared the memories of his marriage. He shared pictures and videos from his social media account from all the events like Haldi, Mehendi, and other pre-wedding ceremonies.

Reason why Deepak Chahar did not play the IPL 2022

Chahar was bought by the Chennai Super Kings for whopping price tag of Rs 14 crore from the February mega auction. Deepak became the most expensive Indian bowler of the tournament along with that he also became the most expensive buy for CSK. However, the Indian Premier League released a statement later that he has been ruled out of the entire tournament due to an injury.

The right-arm pacer got injured while playing a home series against the West Indies for India. He sustained a quadriceps tear while the T20I series and first it was said that he will be back for the second half of the IPL 2022. Eventually, after spending a month at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), Deepak Chahar could not make it.

CSK did find a fine replacement for Chahar as youngster Mukesh Choudhary did wonders for in the powerplay, but the MS Dhoni-led side ended up having one of their worst outings in the IPL. CSK finished with 4 wins out their 14 matches, finishing at the second last position in the points table.