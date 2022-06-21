India and CSK pacer Deepak Chahar who is currently healing his hamstring injury will not be part of India's squad for the T20Is vs England cricket team that starts after the end of the 5th Test match at Edgbaston. Chahar has already missed the whole of IPL 2022 for CSK and the T20s vs South Africa and Ireland. India will soon begin playing the 2 away T20s vs Ireland from June 26 and Chahar has not been picked in that squad. It was expected that he may get picked in Indian squad for the T20s but turns out the pacer is not returning any time soon.

Fo how long will Deepak Chahar be out of action?

The 29-year-old pacer will continue to remain out of action for at least 5 more weeks. In an interview to PTI, he revealed that he is currently undergoing recovery at National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and has begun bowling four to five overs. He adds that he is recovery is going well and it may take another four to five weeks for him get match fit.

"It's a step by step process as far as recovery is concerned. I don't think I will be fit for England T20s. Once I am match fit, I will need to play some club level games to check my fitness," Chahar said. He added that he hopes to get fit by the time tour of West Indies comes up, in Late July.

Not to forget, Deepak recently got married to long-time girlfriend Jaya Bhardwaj. The wedding took place at a lavish hotel in Agra while a wedding reception was hosted at New Delhi where most of the current Indian men's cricketers came and attended the event. Deepak will be hoping that he has his lady's luck on his path to recovery and he comes back to playing for the country again in quick time.