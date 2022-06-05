हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Deepak Chahar and Jaya Bhardwaj reception

Deepak Chahar reception: Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur attend grand event - see VIRAL pics

It was speculated that CSK skipper MS Dhoni and former India captain Virat Kohli will also attend Deepak Chahar - Jaya Bhardway's reception party. However, it is not yet known if both the cricket superstars made it to the function or not.

File image (Source: Deepak Chahar/Instagram)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Team India pacer Deepak Chahar tied the nuptial knot to long-time girlfriend Jaya Bhardwaj in a grand ceremony in Agra on Wednesday (June 1) and the newly-wed couple threw a reception party on June 3 (Friday) at Delhi’s Kamal Mahal in ITC Maurya Hotel. Delhi is also the city from which Jaya comes as she resides at Barakhamba Road.

Notably, numerous cricket stars like Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Suresh Raina, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Robin Uthappa, Piyush Chawla, Karn Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Khaleel Ahmed, Kartik Tyagi and former India cricketers Ajay Jadeja, Aakash Chopra attended the grand event. Other than cricketing stars, sports minister Anurag Thakur and BJP member Manoj Tiwari were also present at the ceremony in Delhi. 

Take a look at some inside pictures from Deepak Chahar and Jaya Bhardwaj's grand reception function in Delhi.

It was speculated that CSK skipper MS Dhoni and former India captain Virat Kohli will also attend the reception party. However, it is not yet known if both the cricket superstars made it to the function or not.

Interestingly, Deepak proposed to Jaya in UAE during IPL 2021.

Talking about the wedding, the event took place at Jaypee Palace hotel in Agra and was attended by his cousin Rahul Chahar among other friends and family members.

It was expected that Dhoni will be attending the wedding but the former India captain was in Tamil Nadu attending to an event celebrating the silver jubilee of the Thiruvallur District Cricket Association (TDCA) in which he participated as the chief guest alongside former ICC Chairman and former BCCI president N Srinivasan.

The theme of the Wedding ceremony was named as ‘The Royal Grandeur’. The menu for the wedding ceremony was another centre of attraction as it inclued both traditional Indian cuisine to continental dishes.

