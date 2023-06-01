Deepak Chahar’s Bhangra Bonanza And ‘'End’ Trend Frenzy: CSK Boys Make Noise With IPL 2023 Glory

Deepak Chahar became the talk of the town despite not clinching the Man of the Match award in the IPL final against the Gujarat Titans. The off-field antics of the Chennai Super Kings’ cricketer left the internet buzzing with excitement. It all began when Chahar, fueled by the adrenaline of victory, spontaneously burst into a vibrant Bhangra dance in the hotel lobby. And this set the virtual world abuzz. In a video shared by Chahar, the triumphant Chennai squad hopped on the End trend, forming the symbolic ‘five’ with their hands while proudly clutching the coveted IPL 2023 trophy. Sharing the clip, Chahar wrote, “End on the trend. We are Chennai boys making all the noise.”

The clip fetched thousands of views.

Chennai Super Kings pacer Tushar Deshpande reacted by commenting, “Champions.”

While some lauded Chennai Super Kings for winning the title, others did not forget to talk about skipper MS Dhoni.

“CSK knows when is the right time to do the trend,” wrote one Instagram user.

Echoing a similar sentiment, another user said,” This is the right time to do the trend.”

One user felt that Chennai Super Kings are the “trend winners.”

Pointing out Dhoni’s absence, this user commented, “Where is Mahi?”

Another person seemed to be speaking on behalf of every one of us as he responded to the post by commenting, “Everyone searching for MSD.”

Under the leadership of MS Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings reached new heights in the IPL 2023 season, matching the record set by the Mumbai Indians with their fifth title triumph. In a thrilling summit clash against the Gujarat Titans, Chennai secured victory by five wickets, chasing a revised target of 171 in a rain-affected final.

However, the remarkable achievements didn't end there. Dhoni etched his name in history by becoming the first player to participate in a staggering 250 IPL matches. He reached the monumental milestone during the intense final against Gujarat Titans, led by Hardik Pandya.