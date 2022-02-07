Deepak Hooda pens emotional note after long-awaited international debut, writes THIS

Baroda all-rounder Deepak Hooda has waited a long time to finally make his India debut in international cricket. The 26-year-old played his first ODI against West Indies in Ahmedabad on Sunday (February 6) and scored an impressive unbeaten 26 in a six-wicket win.

The former Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings all-rounder has had to overcome plenty to hurdles to finally bag a Team India cap. Chasing 177 to win, Hooda crafted 26 off 32 balls with two boundaries to guide his home in India’s landmark 1,000th ODI.

The 26-year-old took to Twitter and shared the clip of him receiving the Team India cap from former captain Virat Kohli. He also penned a heartfelt post alongside the video.

“Truly honoured and blessed on getting the opportunity to represent my country. A very special and dream come true moment for me to receive the cap from @imVkohli bhaiya. Thank you to each and everyone involved in this wonderful journey!!,” read the caption of the post.

India batter Suryakumar Yadav also lavished praise on debutant Hooda for his confident knock. Suryakumar Yadav (34) and Deepak Hooda (26) also played decent knocks to take India home.

“I think things were really clear. I didn’t tell him (Hooda) anything. He has played domestic cricket for last seven years. It was important for him to stay till the end, and his confidence was spot on. I really liked it,” said Suryakumar after the game.

Suryakumar also spoke about his chat with West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard during the first ODI. “Pollard told me a few things. ‘Midwicket was open, why are you not flicking like you do in IPL’ but it was different here. I feel the track was almost the same as it was in the afternoon. But due to dew, it became slightly easier in the chase,” said Suryakumar.

India folded West Indies up for a paltry 176 and then chased down the target in 28 overs to beat visitors by six wickets. With this win, India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

(with ANI inputs)