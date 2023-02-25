Deepti Sharma Named Vice-Captain of UP Warriorz Ahead of Women's Premier League 2023

Deepti Sharma, the talented all-rounder from India, has been appointed as the vice-captain of UP Warriorz ahead of the Women's Premier League (WPL) inaugural edition. Deepti was highly sought after in the player auction, having demonstrated her skill in the women's franchise cricket circuit, playing for teams such as Western Storm, Sydney Thunder, Birmingham Phoenix, and London Spirit.

"As someone from Uttar Pradesh, I am not only extremely happy to be part of the UP Warriorz team but also delighted to be named the vice-captain for the team. Along with captain Alyssa Healy, and the other senior players, we hope we can make the team function well and play some fantastic cricket."

"We hope our performances in the WPL can become a source of inspiration for the young women athletes in UP and we are keenly awaiting the start of the tournament," Deepti said in an official statement.

During her time abroad, Deepti played 30 games and took 32 wickets, while also scoring 394 runs. In India, she has played for the Trailblazers and Velocity in the Women's T20 Challenge. With 102 wickets, Deepti is the leading wicket-taker for the Indian women's team in T20Is and has scored almost 941 runs with two half-centuries to her name.

"Deepti Sharma is one of the most talented Indian cricketers and we are confident that her leadership qualities will shine through and she will be able to have a big impact."

"The whole state of Uttar Pradesh is going to be watching their favourite daughter, and we are keen to see her succeed in her new role as vice-captain of the UP Warriorz," said Rajesh Sharma, Managing Director, Capri Global Holdings Private Limited.

The UP Warriorz, coached by England's Jon Lewis, have Ashley Noffke as their bowling coach and Lisa Sthalekar as their mentor. The WPL's inaugural edition will be held in Mumbai from March 4-26, with 22 matches to be played at the Brabourne Stadium and D.Y. Patil Stadium. The UP Warriorz will begin their campaign on March 5 against the Gujarat Giants at the D.Y. Patil Stadium.

UP Warriorz Squad: Alyssa Healy (captain), Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma (vice-captain), Tahlia McGrath, Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra, Shweta Sehrawat, S. Yashasri, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Simran Shaikh