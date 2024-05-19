'Definitely...': Has MS Dhoni Played His Last IPL Game? Suresh Raina Replies After CSK Knocked Out Of IPL 2024 By RCB

An image of crestfallen MS Dhoni went viral online as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) went closer and closer to defeat and early exit from IPL 2024. He was sitting in the dugout with no expression on his face yet it said many things. Dhoni has not said it yet but this is believed to his last time in a yellow jersey. When CSK played their last match at Chepauk, the fans were asked to stay back and they did as Dhoni did a walk of honour and thanked them for their backing and support. The actions have said that this was Dhoni's last IPL but the man himself has not said that himself. With CSK getting knocked out, is he going to return one more time?

Also Read | WATCH: Faf Du Plessis Stunned As Virat Kohli Hits Six On Roof Of Chinnaswamy During RCB Vs CSK IPL 2024 Match

Dhoni's best friend and former India and CSK teammate Suresh Raina believes so. Speaking to the commentators after CSK were knocked out by RCB, Raina was asked if we have seen Dhoni for the last time in IPL, the former player said, "Definitely not".

It will be interesting to see what decision does Dhoni make now that his IPL 2024 has come to an end. He was looking to win CSK their sixth IPL trophy to make them the most successful IPL franchise of all time. But that cannot happen now untill 2025.

Coming to the match, CSK were not helped by the fact that their captain Ruturaj Gaikwad got out for a golden duck. Rachin Ravindra did hit 61 off 37 balls but others really gave up their guns.. It was a chase of 218 and even if CSK had to lose the match, they had to lose by 18 runs or less to ensure they were going to the playoffs.

Ravindra Jadeja hit an unbeaten 42 off 22 balls and Dhoni smashed 13-ball 25 but in the end, it was not enough. RCB, on the back of this impressive win, go into playoffs and will play the Eliminator on May 22. They must win three games on the trot to win the title. Two weeks ago, they were on the cusp on going out. But they have played really well to come out of the slumber and reach the top four.