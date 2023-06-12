Deja Vu Strikes: India's 2023 WTC Final Loss Recalls Haunting Memories Of 2003 World Cup Final

India's pursuit of an ICC trophy continues to elude them, as they suffered a devastating 209-run defeat at the hands of Australia in the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) Final at the prestigious Oval. Right from the outset, Australia dominated the game, posting a commanding first-innings total of 469, leaving India to play catch-up with little success. Despite a valiant knock from Ajinkya Rahane and a display of resilience from lower-order batsmen Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur, India could only manage a total of 296. In the fourth innings, Australia set an imposing target of 444 for India to chase, but the Indian team fell well short of the mark.

Similarities Between 2003 & 2023 #IndvAus ICC Final.



India Winning Toss, Choosing To Bowl.

Mammoth 1st Innings Total.

Australian Batsmen Scoring Century.

Indian Batting Collapse.

Indian High Score In 80s.

India Losing.

A Sense of Déjà Vu from the 2003 World Cup

The haunting memories of the 2003 World Cup final came back to haunt Indian cricket fans. In that match, India's decision to bowl first after winning the toss at the Wanderers Stadium in Jo'burg received severe criticism. Australia piled on a massive total of 359, which proved insurmountable for India. Similarly, current Indian captain Rohit Sharma faced the wrath of fans for his choice to put Australia in to bat first, despite the weather clearing up as predicted.

To compound matters, India's fourth-innings collapse at the Oval Test, being bowled out for 234, mirrored their performance in the 2003 World Cup final. Back then, India could only muster a score of 234 while chasing Australia's total of 360, resulting in a devastating 125-run defeat.

Benching Star Spinners: A Dubious Decision

Curiously, India opted to leave out star spinners in both the 2003 World Cup final and the 2023 WTC Final. Anil Kumble was omitted from the playing XI in 2003, with Harbhajan Singh preferred instead. Likewise, Ravichandran Ashwin found himself dropped for the crucial clash in 2023, as India opted for a four-pace attack.

The Painful Recurrence of 2015 WC SF and 2017 Final

The eerie parallels extend to India's defeats in the 2015 World Cup semi-final and the 2017 Champions Trophy final. In the 2015 semi-final against Australia, India suffered a similar fate, being bowled out for 233, with Steve Smith notching a century. Likewise, in the 2017 Champions Trophy final, held at the same venue, the Oval, Virat Kohli's decision to bowl first after winning the toss resulted in another resounding defeat.

India's cricketing history seems to be plagued by recurring themes of missed opportunities, questionable decision-making, and striking resemblances in pivotal matches. As they reflect on this latest disappointment, Indian cricket will undoubtedly strive to break free from this cycle and claim the elusive ICC trophy that has eluded them for a decade.