Delhi Bulls vs New York Strikers Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Match No. 23 Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch DB vs NYS T10 match online and on TV?

Dwayne Bravo’s Delhi Bulls desperately need to win against Kieron Pollard-led New York Strikers to keep their hopes in Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 alive. The Bulls are right at the bottom of the table with just one win from five matches so far. The New York Strikers, on the other hand, are near the top of the table with four wins in five matches so far.

Eoin Morgan, carrying the experience of being a part of many nail-biting thrillers, displayed his skills that made him one of the finest limited-overs batter to carry New York Strikers through a nerve-cracking run chase and pull off a last ball win. The 36-year-old former England captain cracked an unbeaten 87 off 35 balls with 12 boundaries and three sixes to chase down Northern Warriors’ huge total of 143 for 3 on Wednesday night.

The Strikers will be boosted by the addition of Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan to their line-up, who will join the T10 League after completing his national duties in the ODI series against Sri Lanka. Rashid is in fine form with the ball, having picked up a four-wicket haul against Sri Lanka in the third ODI on Wednesday.

Here’s everything you need to know about Abu Dhabi T10 League clash between Delhi Bulls (DB) vs New York Strikers (NYS):

When will the Abu Dhabi T10 League clash between Delhi Bulls (DB) vs New York Strikers (NYS) start?

The Abu Dhabi T10 League clash between Delhi Bulls (DB) vs New York Strikers (NYS) will be played on December 1, Thursday.

Where will the Abu Dhabi T10 League clash between Delhi Bulls (DB) vs New York Strikers (NYS) be played?

The Abu Dhabi T10 League clash between Delhi Bulls (DB) vs New York Strikers (NYS) will be hosted at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What time will the Abu Dhabi T10 League clash between Delhi Bulls (DB) vs New York Strikers (NYS) begin?

The Abu Dhabi T10 League clash between Delhi Bulls (DB) vs New York Strikers (NYS) will begin at 5:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Abu Dhabi T10 League clash between Delhi Bulls (DB) vs New York Strikers (NYS) match?

The Abu Dhabi T10 League clash between Delhi Bulls (DB) vs New York Strikers (NYS) match will be televised on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Abu Dhabi T10 League clash between Delhi Bulls (DB) vs New York Strikers (NYS) match?

The Abu Dhabi T10 League clash between Delhi Bulls (DB) vs New York Strikers (NYS) is available to be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Delhi Bulls (DB) vs New York Strikers (NYS) Predicted 11

Delhi Bulls: Tom Banton (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Dwayne Bravo (c), Keemo Paul, Richard Gleeson, Imad Wasim, Jordan Cox, Harbhajan Singh, Shiraz Ahmed, Asif Khan

New York Strikers: Andre Fletcher, Paul Stirling, Eoin Morgan, Azam Khan (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Stuart Binny, Muhammad Waseem, Jordan Thompson, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Matiullah Khan