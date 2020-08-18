हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Anrich Nortje

Delhi Capitals sign Anrich Nortje as Chris Woakes' replacement

The South-African right-arm fast bowler will replace Chris Woakes and partner compatriot Kagiso Rabada for the Delhi-based franchise

Delhi Capitals sign Anrich Nortje as Chris Woakes&#039; replacement
Image credits: Twitter/@DelhiCapitals

Delhi:  Delhi Capitals on Tuesday announced the signing of South-African speedster Anrich Nortje for the 13th season of the Indian Premier League. 

The capitals, who reached the playoff’s last season, announced the signing on twitter.

Responding to the news, the 26-year-old said, “I am excited to join the Delhi Capitals, a team that was the talk of the tournament last season. With its exciting mix of experienced and young players, and a stellar coaching line up, there is no doubt this is going to be a massive learning experience for me. I am grateful to the Delhi Capitals management for giving me this opportunity.”

Nortje was with the Kolkata Knight Riders last season but an untimely shoulder injury truncated his IPL debut. Nortje will now partner fellow South-African Kagiso Rabada for the Delhi-based franchise.

The right-arm fast bowler, who regularly breaches the 150kph mark, will replace Englishman Chris Woakes in the Delhi squad. Woakes had pulled out of this edition of the IPL citing the English summer season. He was acquired by the Capitals for Rs 1.5 Crore in the players’ auction.

Nortje made his debut in March 2019 and has represented the Proteas in 3 T20I’s and 7 ODI’s taking 2 and 14 wickets respectively. He has also won six test caps, taking 19 wickets.

The 2020 IPL season was postponed and then sh

Anrich NortjeDelhi CapitalsChris WokesProteasCricket South AfricaCricketIPL 2020IPL 13
