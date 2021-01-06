Delhi Capitals announce Pravin Amre as new assistant coach

Delhi Capitals on Wednesday announced Pravin Amre as the team’s new assistant coach for the upcoming two seasons of the Indian Premier League. The 52-year-old who had earlier served as the team's Head Talent Scout between 2014-2019, will now join the existing coaching staff of Delhi Capitals.

“I am grateful to the Delhi Capitals management for having me on board. With the team having reached its very first IPL final in 2020, this is certainly an exciting time to be back there. I look forward to working with Ricky again, and all the players,” Amre said on his appointed.

“I would like to take this opportunity to welcome Pravin Amre back to the Delhi Capitals side,” said CEO Dhiraj Malhotra, on the latest development. “Ours is a team with an Indian core, and that thought process applies to our coaching staff as well. Few coaches know the domestic cricket scene in India as thoroughly as Amre does. He has been instrumental in getting the likes of Shreyas, Rishabh and Prithvi to our franchise, and his experience will once again be extremely valuable for us. We are delighted to have him on board.”

Amre has represented India in 11 Tests and 37 ODIs. He also shares a good amount of experience both as a player and coach in the domestic circuit. He coached Mumbai to three Ranji Trophy titles and has also worked as a personal coach with several India internationals.