हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2020

Delhi Capitals CEO: Being trained by Ponting has taken team to next level

With Ponting at the helm, the Capitals reached the IPL playoffs last season with several youngsters rising to the occasion 

Delhi Capitals CEO: Being trained by Ponting has taken team to next level
File Photo

Dubai: Delhi Capitals CEO Dhiraj Malhotra heaped praises on head coach Ricky Ponting, who brings vast experience to the side, and said he is the `most motivating person` one can be with.

Former Australia skipper led his side to two World Cup titles in 2003 and 2007. He has also been a part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as a player before becoming a coach.

Sharing what he brings to the young and dynamic squad of Capitals, Malhotra said before every training session, Ponting delivers a short speech that works as a morale booster for the side.

"He has been an inspirational player. He is the most motivating person you can be with. See his enthusiasm at this age as a coach, player or commentator. We start the training every day with a small speech from him. From that speech, I could see people are getting goosebumps and getting inspired. He is part of every training that happens. To be trained by someone of his calibre it just has taken the team to a different level," Malhotra told ANI.

Talking about the threats as the tournament is happening in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, the CEO said players focus on their game once they are on the field.

"Players are giving it their all. Once they are on the field they forget about what is happening in the world. It is all about being in the moment and being on the field. I have seen everyone do that. You will get to see cricket at its highest level again," he said.

"If you forget the pandemic and challenges, it is been a very fruitful experience. Everyone back home feels that things are getting back to normal. Sports is happening and people are dying to watch some good quality cricket and this is what IPL is all about. Actually, it is a very positive and really brilliant feeling to be here right now," Malhotra added. 

Tags:
IPL 2020IPL 13IPLIndian Premier LeagueDelhi CapitalsRicky PontingDhiraj Malhotra
Next
Story

IPL 2020 schedule will be announced on Sunday, confirms IPL governing council chairman Brijesh Patel
  • 40,23,179Confirmed
  • 69,561Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M32S

Bollywood Breaking 20-20: Kangana Ranaut and Sanjay Raut's 'Twitter War'