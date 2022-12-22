topStoriesenglish
Delhi Capitals (DC) Full Players List in IPL 2023 Auction: Base Price, Age, Country, IPL History

IPL 2023 Mini Auction: Check Delhi Capitals (KKR) players list, squad, list of retained, released and bought players here

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 22, 2022, 08:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Ahead of the IPL 2023 mini auction, onus will be on the think tank machine of the Delhi Capitals franchise to build a strong squad. The DC team is already filled with stars and the team will require even more firepower in the 2023 season, which means they have to go all guns blazing at the auction table on December 23 in Kochi. The Rishabh Pant-led side have a total purse of Rs 19.45 crore and in that money, they need to fill 5 slots including 2 overseas slots. Capitals are more likely to get middle order batters like Rilee Rossouw and Nicholas Poora in their ranks as they need to solidify their middle order batting.

Delhi Capital(DC) Full Players List in IPL 2023:

Country Player Name Age Role Auction Price IPL Team 2022
India Rishabh Pant (c&wk) 25 years WT-Batsman INR 16 Cr(R) DC
India Prithvi Shaw 23 years Batsman INR 7.50Cr(R) DC
Australia David Warner 36 years Batsman INR 6.25 Crores(R) DC
India Sarfaraz Khan 25 years Batsman INR 20 Lakhs(R) DC
India Yash Dhull 20 years Batsman INR 50 Lakhs(R) DC
West Indies Rovman Powell 29 years Batsman INR 2.80 crores(R) DC
South Africa Anrich Nortje 29 years Bowler INR 6.50 Cr(R) DC
India Kamlesh Nagarkoti 22 years Bowler INR 1.10 crores(R) DC
Bangladesh Mustafizur Rahman 27 years Bowler INR 2 crores(R) DC
South Africa Lungi Ngidi 26 years Bowler INR 50 Lakhs(R) DC
India Khaleel Ahmed 25 years Bowler INR 5.25 crores(R) DC
India Chetan Sakariya 24 years Bowler INR 4.20 crores(R) DC
India Praveen Dubey 29 years Bowler INR 50 Lakhs(R) DC
India Kuldeep Yadav 28 years Bowler INR 2 crores(R) DC
India Axar Patel 28 years All-rounder INR 9 crores(R) DC
Australia Mitchell Marsh 31 years All-rounder INR 6.50 Crores(R) DC
India Lalit Yadav 25 years All-rounder INR 65 Lakhs(R) DC
India Ripal Patel 27 years All-rounder INR 20 Lakhs(R) DC
India Vicky Ostwal 20 years All-rounder INR 20 Lakh(R) DC
India Aman Khan 26 years Allrounder Traded from KKR KKR
TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA
TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA
TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA
TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA
TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA

 

