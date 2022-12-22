Delhi Capitals (DC) Full Players List in IPL 2023 Auction: Base Price, Age, Country, IPL History

Ahead of the IPL 2023 mini auction, onus will be on the think tank machine of the Delhi Capitals franchise to build a strong squad. The DC team is already filled with stars and the team will require even more firepower in the 2023 season, which means they have to go all guns blazing at the auction table on December 23 in Kochi. The Rishabh Pant-led side have a total purse of Rs 19.45 crore and in that money, they need to fill 5 slots including 2 overseas slots. Capitals are more likely to get middle order batters like Rilee Rossouw and Nicholas Poora in their ranks as they need to solidify their middle order batting.

Delhi Capital(DC) Full Players List in IPL 2023: