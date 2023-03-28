Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 Strongest Playing 11: Sarfaraz Khan To Replace Rishabh Pant?

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals are set to begin their campaign against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on April 1. The Delhi franchise will miss their regular skipper Rishabh Pant after the star cricketer got injured in a horrific car accident in December 2022. The 2016 IPL-winning captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), David Warner will lead the Delhi team. Delhi Capitals have added the likes of Rillie Rossouw, Reece Topley, and Manish Pandey to their squad from the IPL 2023 mini-auction.

The batting lineup has the likes of Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rovman Powell, and more who are certainly some players who can change the game by themselves. All-rounder Axar Patel has greatly improved his game since the IPL 2022 season, and he is expected to be a game-changer for the franchise.

"So when we are talking about losing some power in middle-order, Rovman Powell, Aman Khan, and someone like Axar Patel, whose batting has improved a lot in the last 12 months, we will find ways to cover for Rishabh, but we will not get same quality guy," Ponting said on missing Pant.

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals full squad

Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Aman Khan, Phil Salt, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw

IPL 2023: DC Probable Playing 11

David Warner (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan [wk], Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar & Khaleel Ahmed.