Here's Why Delhi Capitals Will Wear Rainbow-Themed Jersey In Their Last IPL 2023 Match Against MS Dhoni's CSK

Delhi Capitals (DC) will showcase their distinctive rainbow-themed jersey for their last match of the season against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Delhi on Saturday, May 20. Since 2020, the franchise has worn this jersey once every season to celebrate the diversity of India. In the previous season, they sported the jersey during the second half of their campaign against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and auctioned them later to raise funds for the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) in Vijayanagar, Karnataka.

The tradition of wearing the rainbow-themed jersey began in IPL 2020 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), and it continued in 2021 against the Mumbai Indians (MI). The Delhi Capitals shared the news on their social media handle, expressing their desire for a vibrant end to the season. Unfortunately, this season has been disappointing for the Delhi Capitals, with just five wins in 13 matches. They were the first team to be eliminated from the playoffs and currently occupy the second-to-bottom position on the points table.

The team's batting performance has been a major concern throughout the season, with only captain David Warner featuring in the top 30 of the Orange Cap list. After three consecutive seasons of reaching the playoffs, the last two seasons have been disheartening for DC as they continue to chase their elusive quest for the championship title.

Former Indian spinner Pragyan Ojha noted that the Delhi Capitals' batsmen played with freedom and expressed themselves during their match against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Dharamsala on May 17, after the pressure of playoff qualification had been lifted. After struggling with the bat for most of the season, Delhi posted an impressive total of 213/2 in their 20 overs against PBKS, following their elimination from the playoff race.

In an interview with Jio Cinemas after the PBKS victory, Ojha remarked, "Coach and mentors will be asking where these Delhi Capitals were. The way they batted, the way Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, and Rilee Roussow performed, it was a different kind of batting under pressure. Now that the pressure is off and they are no longer in the race, we have seen a different side of their batting."

Captain David Warner and opener Prithvi Shaw provided a solid start with a 94-run partnership, followed by an outstanding 82 off just 37 balls from Rilee Rossouw. Despite some struggles in the field and with dropped catches, DC managed to secure a 15-run victory. Their final game of the season will be against CSK at home on Saturday, May 19.