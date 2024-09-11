Delhi Capitals Official Twitter Account Hacked; Malicious Links Posted, IPL Franchise Deletes Post Minutes Later

In a worrying cyber attack, the official Twitter account of the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Delhi Capitals (DC) was hacked on Wednesday, September 18, 2024. The breach occurred on the alleged “national hacking day,” which has become notorious for increased cyber activity across various platforms. Fortunately, the incident was contained swiftly as the suspicious post was deleted within minutes by the franchise.

The hacker posted a malicious link on DC’s account, which was believed to be part of a larger scam targeting users of the Raydium decentralized exchange platform. Such fraudulent links are typically designed to lead unsuspecting users to fake websites that steal personal data or cryptocurrency.

Interestingly, former Arsenal footballer Alexandre Lacazette’s Twitter account was also compromised on the same day, sharing similar content. This highlights the vulnerability of even well-established social media accounts to sophisticated cyber attacks, where hackers exploit popular profiles to execute phishing scams.

DC’s Performance in IPL 2024

On the cricketing front, Delhi Capitals finished the IPL 2024 season in sixth place with 14 points, narrowly missing out on the playoffs. Under the leadership of Rishabh Pant, who returned to competitive cricket after a 15-month injury layoff, the team managed to win seven out of 14 matches in the league stage.

Despite Pant’s remarkable return, which saw him finish as DC’s top scorer for the season, the team once again fell short of reaching the knockout stages. The Delhi-based franchise, which has participated in all 17 editions of the IPL, continues its quest for a maiden title. Their best performance remains the 2020 IPL, where they reached the final under Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy but were defeated.

Delhi Capitals’ Title Drought

The IPL 2020 final appearance in the UAE was a historic moment for the franchise, as it was the first time they had made it to the tournament’s summit clash. However, DC’s elusive hunt for their first IPL title continues, and they remain one of the three teams in the league to have participated in all editions of the tournament without lifting the trophy.

As the Delhi Capitals look ahead to the next season, they will aim to strengthen their squad and break their title drought, while also ensuring their digital security is up to par to avoid further cyber incidents.