हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2020

Delhi Capitals spinner Amit Mishra says whether pitches help batsmen or bowlers can only be known once Indian Premier League 2020 begins

The veteran leg-spinner doesn't want to jump to the conclusion that the pitches and conditions in the UAE will only favor the spinners

Delhi Capitals spinner Amit Mishra says whether pitches help batsmen or bowlers can only be known once Indian Premier League 2020 begins
File Photo

Delhi Capitals bowler Amit Mishra feels it`s too early to decide whether the pitches in UAE will offer any assistance to spinners in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL). UAE pitches are generally on the slower side.

However, Mishra feels that teams will have a clearer picture only when the tournament starts.

"The conditions so far have been neutral - I can`t say if they favour the batsmen or the bowlers more. When we start playing, then we will have a clearer picture and can say whether it is helping the batsmen or the bowlers more," said Mishra in a statement.

The side ventured into the playoffs last season under the head coach Ricky Ponting, but a loss to Chennai Super Kings assured a trophy-less return home.

Mishra believes his side will again be "putting in all the effort to win matches.

"We are really positive, but in T20 cricket, you know it is hard to promise a win because all teams are so competitive and have quality players in their ranks," he said.

"We also have a lot of match-winners in our team, and we will do our preparations according to each team. We cannot underestimate any team, and need to treat everyone equally," the veteran spinner who needs 14 more scalps to become the leading wicket-taker in IPL, added.

Commenting on Delhi Capitals` much talked about team spirit, the experienced leg-spinner said "the best thing is that all the players are enjoying each other`s company".

"Everyone is really keen and excited to play in this season of the IPL. With just one week to go now, everyone has been putting in a great effort in preparing for the tournament under such difficult circumstances," he said.

The IPL 2020 will be played in the UAE from September 19-November 10 and the tournament will run for 53 days. Delhi Capitals will take on Kings XI Punjab in their opening game of the tournament on September 20.

Tags:
IPL 2020Amit MishraDelhi Capitals
Next
Story

Suresh Raina thanks Punjab Police, CM Amarinder Singh after arrests in kins’ murder case
  • 50,20,359Confirmed
  • 82,066Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT11M14S

One Minute, One News: Watch top news stories of the day