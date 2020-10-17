Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, Indian Premier League 2020 Match 34: Team Prediction, Probable XIs, Head-to-Head, TV Timings

Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals will square off with Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 34 of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Heading into the clash, the Delhi-based franchise is standing at the second spot in the standings in the ongoing season of the lucrative T20 tournament with six victories from eight matches.

CSK, on the other hand, are occupying the sixth place with three wins from eight matches.

Both the teams will come into the clash after registering wins in their previous match.While CSK had swept aside David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad by 20 runs in their last game, Delhi Capitals sealed a 13-run win over Rajasthan Royals.

In the previous encounter between the two sides, Delhi Capitals outclassed the MS Dhoni-led side by 44 runs at the Dubai International Stadium in September.

While DC will look to clinch yet another win in the two sides' second fixture of the IPL 2020, CSK will be keen to settle the scores against the Shreyas Iyer-led team and deny them move to the top of the points table.

However, CSK hold a big edge over DC as far as head-to-head record between the two sides is concerned. The two teams have met each other in a total of 22 matches, with Chennai emerging victorious on 15 occasions and Delhi sealing win in seven of those encounters.

Talking about the two sides' record at this venue, DC have won three out of four matches at Sharjah, while CSK have won one out of two matches at this stadium.

Some of the players of DC and CSK will also look to achieve their individual milestones.

DC pacer Kagiso Rabada is just one wicket shy of 50 IPL wickets, while skipper Shreyas Iyer needs 21 runs to complete 2,000 runs in the tournament.

CSK captain MS Dhoni requires one dismissal to reach 150-mark in the IPL.Ambati Rayudu, on the other hand, is just eight runs short of 3,500 IPL runs.

When to watch?

The match between DC and CSK which will be the second match of the double-header will kickstart at 7.30 p.m IST in the absence of fans amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Where to watch?

The clash will be telecast on Star Sports Network. Meanwhile, the live streaming of the match will also be available on Star’s streaming application Hotstar.

DC vs CSK, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Wicket-keeper: MS Dhoni (captain)

Batsmen: Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Shreyas Iyer, Shane Watson,Prithvi Shaw

All-rounders: Sam Curran

Bowlers: Anrich Nortje, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Shardul Thakur

Probable XIs:

Delhi Capitals Probable XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Alex Carey(w), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Tushar Deshpande, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

Chennai Super Kings Probable XI: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Piyush Chawla, Karn Sharma

SQUADS:

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (c & wk), Sam Curran, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (c), Alex Carey (wk), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tushar Deshpande, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Harshal Patel, Mohit Sharma, Avesh Khan, Shimron Hetmyer, Rishabh Pant, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Daniel Sams, Lalit Yadav