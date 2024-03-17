NewsCricket
Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Final Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Final Dream11 Team Prediction DC-W vs RCB-W T20 Match Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Final, Delhi Capitals Dream11 Team Player List, Royal Challengers Bangalore Final Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Mar 17, 2024, 04:09 PM IST
The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 Final between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore promises an exciting showdown at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Led by Meg Lanning and Smriti Mandhana respectively, both teams have showcased exceptional performances throughout the season, securing their places in the final.

Delhi Capitals secured their spot at the top of the points table, while Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated defending champions Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator to reach their maiden final. This marks a significant improvement for RCB, who had a lackluster performance in the previous season.

Delhi Capitals seek redemption after their loss to Mumbai Indians in the last season's final. Despite a rocky start, they bounced back with impressive victories, led by star performers like Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, and Jess Jonassen.

On the other hand, RCB, buoyed by the leadership of Smriti Mandhana, displayed remarkable teamwork and resilience to reach the final. Key players like Ellyse Perry and Asha Sobhana have been instrumental in their journey.

In their head-to-head encounters, Delhi Capitals have emerged victorious in all four previous meetings, highlighting their dominance over RCB. However, RCB possesses players capable of turning the tide, making it a challenging contest.

While Delhi Capitals boast a strong squad and strategic leadership under Meg Lanning, RCB's determination and individual brilliance cannot be discounted. Nevertheless, the odds seem to favor Delhi Capitals for clinching the WPL 2024 title.

WPL 2024 Final DC vs RCB Dream11 Pick

Keeper – Richa Ghosh

Batsmen – Meg Lanning, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma

All-rounders – Ellyse Perry (c), Marizanne Kapp (vc), Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Sophie Molineux

Bowler – Shreyanka Patil

WPL 2024 Final DC vs RCB: Probable Playing XIs

DC Probable XI: Meg Lanning (C), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Taniyaa Bhatia (wk), Shikha Pandey, Minnu Mani/Titas Sadhu

RCB Probable XI: Smriti Mandhana (C), Sophie Devine, S Meghana/Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Shraddha Pokharkar, Renuka Thakur

WPL 2024 Final DC vs RCB: Full Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Disha Kasat, Richa Ghosh(w), Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Shraddha Pokharkar, Renuka Thakur Singh, Simran Bahadur, Indrani Roy, Shubha Satheesh, Sabbhineni Meghana, Nadine de Klerk, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht

Delhi Capitals Women Squad: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia(w), Shikha Pandey, Minnu Mani, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi, Annabel Sutherland, Laura Harris, Poonam Yadav

