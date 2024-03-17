Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2024 Final LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, When And Where To Watch DC-W vs RCB-W Final In India Online And On TV Channel?

The WPL 2024 Final between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) was a spectacle to behold, captivating cricket enthusiasts worldwide with its thrilling display of talent and determination. From the onset, it was evident that both teams were hungry for victory, each aiming to etch their name in cricketing history. DC, led by the explosive batting prowess of Smriti Mandhana, came out all guns blazing, setting a formidable target for RCB to chase.

Mandhana's masterclass at the crease left spectators in awe as she unleashed a flurry of boundaries and sixes, showcasing her ability to single-handedly dominate the opposition. Alongside her, DC's bowling attack, spearheaded by seasoned campaigners, kept RCB's batting lineup in check, restricting them with tight spells and crucial breakthroughs. However, RCB, under the astute leadership of Meg Lanning, refused to back down, mounting strong comebacks and displaying resilience in the face of adversity. Lanning's tactical acumen and calm demeanor kept her team motivated and focused, ensuring they remained in contention till the very end. With players like Lanning and other key performers stepping up when it mattered most, RCB kept the pressure on DC, setting the stage for a nail-biting finish.

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2024 Final: Live Streaming

When is Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2024 Final match?

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2024 match will take place on Sunday (March 17).

Where is Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2024 Final match?

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2024 Final match will take place at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

At what time will Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2024 Final match start?

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2024 Final match will begin at 7:30 pm IST onwards.

When and Where To Watch Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2024 Final match live streaming?

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2024 Final match live streaming will be available on JioCinema app and website.

When and Where To Watch Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2024 Final match live telecast?

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2024 Final match live telecast will be available on Sports18 1, Sports18 1 HD and Sports18 2.

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2024 Final: Probable Playing XIs

DC Women

Taniya Bhatia (wk), Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey and Minnu Mani.

RCB Women

Richa Ghosh (wk), Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Sophie Molineux, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Disha Kasat, Shreyanka Patil, Sobhana Asha, Shradda Pokharkar and Renuka Thakur.

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2024 Final: Full Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Disha Kasat, Richa Ghosh(w), Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Shraddha Pokharkar, Renuka Thakur Singh, Simran Bahadur, Indrani Roy, Shubha Satheesh, Sabbhineni Meghana, Nadine de Klerk, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht

Delhi Capitals Women Squad: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia(w), Shikha Pandey, Minnu Mani, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi, Annabel Sutherland, Laura Harris, Poonam Yadav