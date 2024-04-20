Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, When And Where To Watch DC vs SRH Match No.35 In India Online And On TV Channel?

The clash between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL saw Delhi's return to their home ground, with Rishabh Pant's impressive form after recovering from a car crash adding to the anticipation. However, Sunrisers posed a formidable challenge with their explosive batting lineup, especially the left-handed opening pair of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma. The battle in the powerplay between Delhi's Khaleel Ahmed and Ishant Sharma against Sunrisers' openers was crucial. Both teams entered the match with contrasting form: Delhi with three wins in seven games and Sunrisers with four wins in six. David Warner's potential return from injury added depth to Delhi's batting order. Pat Cummins' threat against left-handers was highlighted, while Sunrisers boasted a fully fit squad with key players like Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen in form. The pitch conditions at Arun Jaitley Stadium were expected to be better than the previous season. Delhi had a historical advantage over Sunrisers, winning four out of their last five encounters. These key insights set the stage for an intriguing battle between the two sides.

All you need to know about Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Streaming Details in IPL 2024:

What date IPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place on Saturday, April 20.

Where will the IPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

What time will the IPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad begin?

The IPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 match?

The Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 match?

The Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match will be streamed live on Jio Cinema app.