Delhi Capitals Wanted To Trade In Rohit Sharma Ahead Of IPL 2024: Reports

In a surprising turn of events leading up to the IPL 2024 season, Delhi Capitals made a bold move by approaching Mumbai Indians for a potential trade involving the legendary Rohit Sharma. The buzz around this unexpected development has set the cricketing world abuzz, with fans eagerly awaiting the outcome of the proposed deal.

The Glorious Era Under Rohit Sharma

Under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians achieved unprecedented success, reaching the IPL finals five times and emerging victorious on each occasion (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020). The decision by Mumbai Indians to appoint Hardik Pandya as their captain for the upcoming season marked the end of an era, leaving fans in both awe and disbelief.

Delhi Capitals' Pursuit of Leadership

According to a report by CricTracker, which cited Sports Today that Delhi Capitals, eyeing a seasoned leader, had approached Mumbai Indians for the services of Rohit Sharma. With regular captain Rishabh Pant slated to play as an Impact Player, the Capitals were keen on securing a captain with Rohit's stellar track record.

MI's Rejection and Pant's Return

Despite Delhi Capitals' earnest efforts, Mumbai Indians declined the offer, choosing to retain their iconic skipper. This left Rishabh Pant in charge of leading the Capitals, who are making a comeback after a challenging period following a brutal car accident. The team management's decision to rely on Pant reflects their confidence in his leadership abilities.

MI's Twitter Turmoil

The aftermath of Mumbai Indians' announcement regarding Hardik Pandya's captaincy was not without its share of drama. The team witnessed a significant loss of followers on social media platforms, with fans expressing their unwavering support for Rohit Sharma. The hashtag "No Mumbai Indians without Rohit Sharma" trended, showcasing the emotional bond between the skipper and the fans.

Rohit Sharma's Storied IPL Career

Rohit Sharma's journey in the IPL began in 2008 with the Deccan Chargers, where he played a pivotal role in securing the title in 2009. Since joining the Mumbai Indians in 2011, Rohit amassed 6,211 runs in 243 matches, leading the team to five IPL triumphs. His captaincy legacy has left an indelible mark on the tournament's history.