Delhi Capitals Women vs Gujarat Giants Women’s Premier League 2023 Match No. 14 Preview, LIVE Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch DC-W vs GG-W WPL 2023 Match Online and on TV?

Delhi Capitals Women team will look to join Mumbai Indians in the Playoffs stage of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 when the two sides face off in Match No. 14 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday (March 16). Meg Lanning’s DC team are currently second on the points table with 8 points in 5 matches.

Another win on Thursday night will ensure DC’s berth in playoffs along with MI. Sneh Rana’s Gujarat Giants, on the other hand, are now right at the bottom of the table with just 1 win in 5 matches. GG will face an uphill task after being thrashed by the Capitals team in their last match.

The Capitals powerplay run rate of 9.56 is the best in the WPL 2023, while Giants lie at the bottom with 6.54, thanks to fireworks from Lanning and Shafali Verma at the top of the order. Can DC become the second team to book WPL 2023 Playoffs berth tonight?

Here’s everything you need to know about Delhi Capitals Women vs Gujarat Giants Women WPL 2023 match No. 14:

When will the Delhi Capitals Women vs Gujarat Giants Women WPL 2023 match No. 14 start?

The Delhi Capitals Women vs Gujarat Giants Women WPL 2023 match No. 14 will start on March 16, Thursday.

Where will the Delhi Capitals Women vs Gujarat Giants Women WPL 2023 match No. 14 be played?

The Delhi Capitals Women vs Gujarat Giants Women WPL 2023 match No. 14 will be hosted in Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the Delhi Capitals Women vs Gujarat Giants Women WPL 2023 match No. 14 begin?

The Delhi Capitals Women vs Gujarat Giants Women WPL 2023 match No. 14 will begin at 730 pm IST. The toss is scheduled to take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Delhi Capitals Women vs Gujarat Giants Women WPL 2023 match No. 14?

The Delhi Capitals Women vs Gujarat Giants Women WPL 2023 match No. 14 will be televised on Sports18 Network channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Delhi Capitals Women vs Gujarat Giants Women WPL 2023 match No. 14?

The Delhi Capitals Women vs Gujarat Giants Women WPL 2023 match No. 14 is available to be streamed live for free on the Jio Cinemas app and website.

Delhi Capitals Women vs Gujarat Giants Women WPL 2023 match No. 14 Predicted 11

Delhi Capitals Women: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy/Minnu Mani, Tara Norris

Gujarat Giants Women: Sophia Dunkley, S Meghana/Ashwani Kumari, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Laura Wolvaardt/Annabel Sutherland, D Hemalatha, Sneh Rana (c), Sushma Verma, Kim Garth/Georgia Wareham, Tanuja Kanwar, Mansi Joshi/Hurley Gala