हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2019

Delhi captain Shreyas Iyer 'speechless' after IPL defeat to Punjab

A gutted Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer said that he was "speechless" after his team lost seven wickets for eight runs in their 14-run defeat to Kings XI Punjab in an IPL encounter at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium here on Monday.

Delhi captain Shreyas Iyer &#039;speechless&#039; after IPL defeat to Punjab
Image Courtesy: PTI

Mohali:A gutted Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer said that he was "speechless" after his team lost seven wickets for eight runs in their 14-run defeat to Kings XI Punjab in an IPL encounter at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium here on Monday.

DC were chasing 144 for 3 in the 17th over, chasing 167 and were subsequently bowled out for 152 in 19.2 overs.

"I am really speechless. It is a crucial match and losing such matches is not going to benefit us," Iyer said at the post-match presentation ceremony. 

"Really disappointing. With the way we were going, we came to run-a-ball and to lose from there, really disappointing. We didn't play smart cricket and Punjab outplayed us in all the departments. They were really cool and calm in that situation. Our batsmen did not taking initiative to win the game," the skipper said.

A delighted KXIP skipper Ravichandran Ashwin said that they were waiting for Rishabh Pant to make a mistake and cash in from thereon.

"Not many times, you defend. When Rishabh hit the six, we just needed to hang in there. Credit to Shami and Curran. We were probably 25 runs short. We backed ourselves to defend with three spinners." 

Tags:
IPL 2019DelhiPunjabShreyas IyerSam CurranRavichandran Ashwin
Next
Story

IPL 2019: Sam Curran, Mohammad Shami pull off incredible win for Punjab against Delhi

Must Watch

PT22M28S

India Ka DNA 2019: Congress has not done anything for the farmers in MP, says Shivraj Singh Chauhan