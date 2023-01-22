Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants Live Streaming and Dream11: When and where to watch International League T20 2023 live on TV and Online in India?

On January 22nd, the International League 2023's Match No. 12 will pit the Desert Vipers against the Gulf Giants. The Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host the game. The Vipers, under the direction of Colin Munro, are comfortably in first place with six points and a net run rate of +3.159. They defeated the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by a score of 111 runs prior to the game. The Viper amassed a substantial 219 for four score after being given the opportunity to bat first. With seven fours and six sixes, Alex Hales scored 110 runs off of 59 balls. The Knight Riders were then held to 108 in 15.1 overs by the Vipers. Sheldon Cottrell, a left-arm fast bowler, finished with stats of 4-0-14-3.

Meanwhile, the Giants, commanded by James Vince, are tied with the Vipers. They have a net run rate of +2.715 and are ranked second in the table after winning all three of their games. They will enter the game having defeated the Dubai Capitals on January 19 by 101 runs. The Giants set up a significant score of 181 for the loss of six wickets after being given the opportunity to bat first. James Vince hit four fours and as many sixes in his 76 runs off 48 balls. They then finished off the Capitals in 14.3 overs by bowling them out for 80.



Match Details

International League T20, 2023

Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants, 12th Match

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

3:30 PM

10:00 AM GMT / 02:00 PM LOCAL

Pitch Report Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants

It is anticipated that the Dubai pitch would be favourable for batting. Fielding first after winning the toss should be the best course of action because it is anticipated that the track will remain true.

Dream11 Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants

WICKET-KEEPERS: Sam Billings

BATSMEN: Alex Hales, Colin Munro, James Vince, Shimron Hetmyer

ALL-ROUNDERS: David Wiese, Wanindu Hasaranga, Rohan Mustafa

BOWLERS: Chris Jordan, Sheldon Cottrell, Sanchit Sharma

Predicted Playing XI Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants

Desert Vipers

Rohan Mustafa, Alex Hales, Colin Munro (c), Sam Billings (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Benny Howell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Tom Curran, Gus Atkinson, Sheldon Cottrell, Shiraz Ahmed

Gulf Giants

James Vince (c), Rehan Ahmed, Chris Lynn, Gerhard Erasmus, Shimron Hetmyer, David Wiese, Ashwanth Chidambaram (wk), Liam Dawson, Chris Jordan, Sanchit Sharma, Richard Gleeson

Weather Forecast Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants

The temperature will hover around 24 degrees Celsius. With humidity in the 40s, the playing conditions will be pleasant.

Live Streaming Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants

Zee Network will be providing the live telecast of the competition in India. The tournament will be streamed live across India on Zee's digital application 'Zee5'.