DG vs CS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s LPL 2021 Eliminator match at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota at 3:00 PM IST December 19

The Colombo Stars will lock horns with the Dambulla Giants in the Eliminator match of the Lanka Premier League 2021. The Giants have the upper hand on this fixture as they won three matches out of the four played between the two sides. It will be a high-intensity matchup between the two, Dasun Shanaka will lead the Dambulla Giants and Angelo Matthews will captain the Colombo Stars.
Match Details
Dambulla Giants vs Colombo Stars, Eliminator Match
Venue: Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota
Date & Time: December 19th at 3:00 PM IST
Live Streaming: Sony Sports Network
DG vs CS Dream11 Team
Captain: Angelo Mathews
Vice Captain: Dhanajaya de Silva
Wicket Keepers: Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal
Batsmen: Najibullah Zadran, Dasun Shanaka, Tom Banton, Dhananjaya de Silva
All Rounders: Angelo Mathews, Ramesh Mendis
Bowlers: Imran Tahir, Naveen-ul-Haq, Chamika Karunaratne
DG vs CS LPL 2021-22 Probable Playing XIs:
Dambulla Giants: Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Phil Salt, Dilshan Munaweera, Sohaib Maqsood, Najibullah Zadran, Dasun Shanaka (C), Chamika Karunaratne, Ramesh Mendis, Tharindu Ratnayake, Imran Tahir, Nuwan Pradeep.
Colombo Stars: Dhananjaya De Silva, Angelo Mathews (c), Ashan Priyanjan, Tom Banton, Kusal Perera (wk), Dinesh Chandimal, Keemo Paul, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Rampaul, Naveen Ul Haq