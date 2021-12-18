DG vs CS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s LPL 2021 Eliminator match at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota at 3:00 PM IST December 19

The Colombo Stars will lock horns with the Dambulla Giants in the Eliminator match of the Lanka Premier League 2021. The Giants have the upper hand on this fixture as they won three matches out of the four played between the two sides. It will be a high-intensity matchup between the two, Dasun Shanaka will lead the Dambulla Giants and Angelo Matthews will captain the Colombo Stars.

Match Details

Dambulla Giants vs Colombo Stars, Eliminator Match

Venue: Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota

Date & Time: December 19th at 3:00 PM IST

Live Streaming: Sony Sports Network

DG vs CS Dream11 Team

Captain: Angelo Mathews

Vice Captain: Dhanajaya de Silva

Wicket Keepers: Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal

Batsmen: Najibullah Zadran, Dasun Shanaka, Tom Banton, Dhananjaya de Silva

All Rounders: Angelo Mathews, Ramesh Mendis

Bowlers: Imran Tahir, Naveen-ul-Haq, Chamika Karunaratne

DG vs CS LPL 2021-22 Probable Playing XIs:

Dambulla Giants: Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Phil Salt, Dilshan Munaweera, Sohaib Maqsood, Najibullah Zadran, Dasun Shanaka (C), Chamika Karunaratne, Ramesh Mendis, Tharindu Ratnayake, Imran Tahir, Nuwan Pradeep.

Colombo Stars: Dhananjaya De Silva, Angelo Mathews (c), Ashan Priyanjan, Tom Banton, Kusal Perera (wk), Dinesh Chandimal, Keemo Paul, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Rampaul, Naveen Ul Haq