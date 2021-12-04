DG vs DB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Final: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Final T10 match at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi at 9:30 PM IST December 4

DG vs DB Dream11 Team Prediction Deccan Gladiators vs Delhi Bulls Final 2021: Deccan Gladiators and Delhi Bulls face off in Final of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday (December 4) at 9:30 PM (IST). The two sides met in the Qualifier1 on December 3 when the Gladiators won by 17runs, Delhi Bulls bowling-attack was taken to the cleaners by Andre Russell who scored 39 runs off just 14 balls and David Weise's 31 off 15 guided the Gladiators to victory.

Delhi Bulls will be looking to improve their stats against Deccan Gldiators as they short on wins if we look at the last 5 meetings of the two sides, Gladiators 3-2 Bulls. It will be a clash for the trophy and a clash of high quality players as Hasaranga, Russell, Bravo and many more will be competing for the title. Winner of the match will lift the trophy of the Abu Dhabi T10 League.

MATCH DETAILS

Toss: The toss between Deccan Gladiators vs Delhi Bulls will take place at 9 PM.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Date and Time: December 4th at 9:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Rishtey Cineplex and Colors Cineplex

DG vs DB My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Tom Moores

Batters: Tom Banton, Eoin Morgan, Sherfane Rutherford

All-rounders: Dwayne Bravo, Andre Russell, Mohammad Hafeez, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Wahab Riaz, Odean Smith

DG vs DB Probable Playing XIs

Deccan Gladiators: Tom Kohler Cadmore, Wahab Riaz (c), Hamid Hasan, Tom Banton, Anwar Ali, Andre Russell, David Wiese, Wanindu Hasaranga, Tom Moores (wk), Odean Smith, Sultan Ahmed

Delhi Bulls: Luke Wright, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Chandrapaul Hemraj, Sherfane Rutherford, Eoin Morgan, Dwayne Bravo (c), Dominic Drakes, Adil Rashid, Romario Shepherd, Fazal Haque, Shiraz Ahmed.

DG vs DB Squads

Deccan Gladiators: Andre Russell , Tom Banton, Evin Lewis, Anwar Ali, Tymal Mills, Najibullah Zadran, Ravi Bopara, Izharulhaq Naveed, Zahoor Khan, Nav Pabreja, Rumman Raees, David Wiese, Sultan Ahmed, Odean Smith, Ryan Rickelton, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wahab Riaz and Tom Kohler-Cadmore.

Delhi Bulls: Dwayne Bravo (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Hafeez, Sherfane Rutherford, Eoin Morgan, Romario Shepherd, Dominic Drakes, Adil Rashid, Ravi Rampaul, Shiraz Ahmed, Luke Wright, Devon Thomas (WK), Jason Roy, Gulbadin Naib, Akeal Hosein, Sohaib Maqsood, Nyeem Young, Jaskaran Malhotra, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Hafeez ur Rehman.