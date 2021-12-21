हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
LPL 2021-22

DG vs JK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s LPL 2021 Qualifier 2 match at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota at 7:30 PM IST December 21

Dambulla Giants vs Jaffna Kings Dream11 Team Prediction Dambulla Giants vs Jaffna Kings Qualifier 2 Match - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of DG vs JK, Dambulla Giants vs Jaffna Kings, Dambulla Giants Dream11 Team Player List, Jaffna Kings Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips Lanka Premier League 11, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

DG vs JK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s LPL 2021 Qualifier 2 match at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota at 7:30 PM IST December 21
Imran Tahir's Dambulla Giants will face Jaffna Kings in the 2nd Qualifier of the LPL.

Dambulla Giants will lock horns against Jaffna Kings in Qualifier 2 of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2021 for a spot in the finals to face Galle Gladiators. The Giants' 2021 campaign has been a bumpy one as they defeated Colombo Stars in their previous fixture to seal a spot in Qualifier 2 and are just one step away from reaching the finals.

On the other hand, Jaffna Kings have been consistent from the start of the tournament. However, in Qualifier 1 they lost to Galle Gladiators by 64 runs and will look to bounce back from that defeat. Kings are still the favourites for the title and Rahmanullah Gurbaz looks in inspiring form which is a major plus for them.  

Match Details

Dambulla Giants vs Jaffna Kings, Qualifier 2 Match

Venue: Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota

Date & Time: December 21st at 7:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV website and app

DG vs JK Dream11 Team

Captain: Phil Salt

Vice Captain: Thisara Perera

Wicket Keepers:  Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batsmen: Najibullah Zadran, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Phil Salt, Janith Liyanage

All Rounders: Thisara Perera, Wasindu Hasaranga, Chaturanga de Silva 

Bowlers: Imran Tahir, Nuwan Pradeep, Maheesh Theekshana

DG vs JK LPL 2021-22 Probable Playing XIs:

Dambulla Giants: Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Phil Salt, Sandun Weerakkody, Janith Liyanage, Najibullah Zadran, Chamika Karunaratne, Ramesh Mendis, Sachitha Jayathilake, Josh Little, Imran Tahir, Nuwan Pradeep

Jaffna Kings: Avishka Fernando, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Ashen Bandara, Shoaib Malik, Thisara Perera (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chaturanga de Silva, Wahab Riaz, Suranga Lakmal, Maheesh Theekshana

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
LPL 2021-22Lanka Premier LeagueDream 11Qualifier 2 MatchImran TahirRahmanullah Gurbaz
Next
Story

Virat Kohli losing white-ball captaincy will be weight off his shoulders and help him contribute more, says Tim Southee

Must Watch

PT2M43S

Case registered against Akali leader in Drugs Case in Mohali