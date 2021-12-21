DG vs JK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s LPL 2021 Qualifier 2 match at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota at 7:30 PM IST December 21

Dambulla Giants will lock horns against Jaffna Kings in Qualifier 2 of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2021 for a spot in the finals to face Galle Gladiators. The Giants' 2021 campaign has been a bumpy one as they defeated Colombo Stars in their previous fixture to seal a spot in Qualifier 2 and are just one step away from reaching the finals.
On the other hand, Jaffna Kings have been consistent from the start of the tournament. However, in Qualifier 1 they lost to Galle Gladiators by 64 runs and will look to bounce back from that defeat. Kings are still the favourites for the title and Rahmanullah Gurbaz looks in inspiring form which is a major plus for them.
Match Details
Dambulla Giants vs Jaffna Kings, Qualifier 2 Match
Venue: Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota
Date & Time: December 21st at 7:30 PM IST
Live Streaming: Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV website and app
DG vs JK Dream11 Team
Captain: Phil Salt
Vice Captain: Thisara Perera
Wicket Keepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Batsmen: Najibullah Zadran, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Phil Salt, Janith Liyanage
All Rounders: Thisara Perera, Wasindu Hasaranga, Chaturanga de Silva
Bowlers: Imran Tahir, Nuwan Pradeep, Maheesh Theekshana
DG vs JK LPL 2021-22 Probable Playing XIs:
Dambulla Giants: Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Phil Salt, Sandun Weerakkody, Janith Liyanage, Najibullah Zadran, Chamika Karunaratne, Ramesh Mendis, Sachitha Jayathilake, Josh Little, Imran Tahir, Nuwan Pradeep
Jaffna Kings: Avishka Fernando, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Ashen Bandara, Shoaib Malik, Thisara Perera (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chaturanga de Silva, Wahab Riaz, Suranga Lakmal, Maheesh Theekshana