Dhanashree Verma Drops Pics In Mini Dress As She Brings Christmas Tree Home; See Photos

One of the most followed Cricket WAGs in the world Dhanasharee Verma, who is a dancer and choreographer dropped some lovely pics on Instagram app. Yuzvendra Chahal's wife has brought a Christmas tree at home as the festival and holidays week begins. Dhanashree shared photos on her social media and wrote in caption: "That feeling of hugging your tree. Favourite time of the year. #christmas. Also don't miss out on my Krispy Kreme hat."

Dhanashree is known for her amazing photos that make it to the social media. As always, she looked adorable in the photos.

Check out the photos posted by Dhanashree Verma below:

Not to forget that Dhanashree is among the most popular WAGs and also the one of the most followed ones on Instagram. She has 5.8 million followers on her Instagram which means all thanks to her mesmerising photos and the dance videos.

Remember that she became popular because of her dancing talent. Dhanashree has acted in many music videos and has also choreographed many celebrities. She also featured in the video of Cricket World Cup theme song 'Dil Jashna Boley' which released before the start of the World Cup.

Last year, the rumours of Dhanashree taking divorce from Chahal had gone viral. She was also undergoing a tough period physically after the ACL injury which could have finished her dancing career. That was the time when the fake news related to her marriage spready but Dhanashree gathered motivation from it. Reacting to the rumours, she had posted on her social media, "All I want to say is that I had so much fear of how I would carry my life on from this injury forward. It was a question of several months of rest, recovery and physiotherapy even post surgery. After living in fear for so many days, today I woke up with ZERO FEAR. I felt invincible as with the knowing that I can turn any adversity into my power. I can re-claim my power back from any situation."

Dhanashree had added that she has worked hard to reach where she is today and no rumours can take it away from him. "I have worked hard & have I gradually & gracefully earned my respect. I am not going to let this injury or any baseless rumours take that away from me," wrote Dhanashree on her Instagram.