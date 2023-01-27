Choreographer and YouTuber Dhanashree Verma knows a thing or two to about the social media game. She is a fabuloud dancer and choreographer but is currently recovering from a knee injury. She was operated on her knee after she fell during one of her dance sessions and misses dancing a lot. But Yuzvendra Chahal's life partner continues to keep her fans hooked to her social media accounts through pics and life updates. On Friday (January 27), she posted some more pics in which she is wearing a hot red full-sleeve top with a pair of jeans. And like always, she looks out-of-the-world.

Take a look at Red-Hot Dhanashree Verma below:

Dhanashree, who usually travels with hubby Chahal on cricket tours, is not with him currently in the home series vs New Zealand. We are assuming that the reason could be her frequent visits to doctor and physiotherapists as she aims to gain her full fitness and return to dance stage.

Chahal meanwhile is looking to win T20I series vs New Zealand. He had to sit out in most of the matches in the ODI series vs Black Caps as his good friend and fellow wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been among the leading wickettakers. Because India could afford to play only one wrist spinner, Kuldeep continues to get games. But Chahal is not bowling bad. Kuldeep could make a move in only because Chahal was not feeling well in one of the matches.

India play New Zealand in three-match T20I series which starts in MS Dhoni's hometown Ranchi on Friday (January 27). The Hardik Pandya-led Team India will hoping to repeat the ODIs performance where they thrashed the Kiwis 3-0. The team sees return of Prithvi Shaw and the other batters to watch out will be Shubman Gill and World Bo 1 Suryakumar Yadav.