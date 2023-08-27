Dhanashree Verma Oozes Oomph In White Bralette Bikini, Shares Photos Of Miami Vacation With Husband Yuzvendra Chahal

In a sizzling Instagram post that set the internet ablaze, Dhanashree Verma, the talented choreographer and wife of Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, recently flaunted her glamorous side in a stunning white bralette bikini ensemble during their Miami vacation. While the couple's fashion choices were undeniably chic, it was Dhanashree's scintillating look that stole the spotlight. However, the timing of these captivating photos coincides with Yuzvendra Chahal's surprising exclusion from the 2023 Asia Cup squad, sparking intriguing debates about introversion in the world of cricket.

The Instagram Sensation

Dhanashree Verma is no stranger to the limelight. Her Instagram post featuring her in a white bralette paired with a matching skater skirt and bikini bottom sent shockwaves across social media platforms. The couple's sun-kissed pictures, where Yuzvendra Chahal donned a simple yet stylish white and black t-shirt, depicted them relishing quality time in the vibrant city of Miami. Dhanashree's caption, "Living the Miami life," accompanied by these scintillating snapshots, quickly went viral, with fans and followers showering them with admiration for their impeccable style.

Yuzvendra Chahal's Asia Cup Exclusion

However, amidst this fashion frenzy, Yuzvendra Chahal's unexpected omission from the 2023 Asia Cup squad has been a hot topic of discussion in the cricketing world. The selectors opted for the spin-bowling prowess of Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav over Chahal. His recent struggles to secure a spot in the playing XI had already raised concerns, and this decision further deepened his predicament. With Chahal's omission, the question arises: Does success in cricket demand more than just skill? Is there a role for extroversion and street-smart savvy in a player's career?

Kuldeep Yadav's Emergence

Kuldeep Yadav's ascent in the spin department appears to be a key factor behind Chahal's omission. Chahal found himself benched for the entire ODI series against the West Indies and featured in only two ODIs this year. The selectors evidently favoured Kuldeep's form and potential over Chahal's experience, signalling a changing of the guard.

Irfan Pathan's Perspective Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan weighed in on this matter on social media, suggesting that the return of fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna from injuries may have influenced the decision to bolster India's batting lineup. Pathan advocated for Chahal's inclusion, emphasizing the value of a versatile bowler who can contribute with the bat, particularly given the current team dynamics.

The T20 World Cup Dilemma Chahal's omission from the Asia Cup squad isn't an isolated incident. He had previously been left out of the T20 World Cup squad in 2021, where India faced an untimely exit. Even when he was selected for the T20 World Cup in Australia the previous year, he didn't get a chance to showcase his skills on the field. This recurring exclusion from crucial tournaments raises questions about the management's faith in Chahal's abilities.