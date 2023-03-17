Dhanashree Verma Oozes Style In All-Black Outfit; Fans Ask 'Yuzi Bhaiya Kahan Hai?' - See Pic

Dhanashree Verma dropped another amazing photo on her Instagram timeline on Thursday, March 16, to stump her fans. Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's wife donned an all-black outfit and looked extremely beautiful and gorgeous in it. The post is from her recent trip to Dubai. Fans have been asking Dhanashree in the comments section about Chahal's whererabouts. Some are even saying that Chahal takes the best photos of her. However, the truth is that Chahal is currently with Team India squad in India, playing the ODI series vs Australia. Dhanashree has been travelling alone for work.

Take a look at Dhanashree's pic below:

Not to forget, Dhanashree broke her knee last year and underwent an operation, post which she is still on a recovery period. The Choreographer-cum-Youtuber has not been posting her dance videos as she still goes to Physiotherapy to get better and fitter.

Her hubby meanwhile struggles to find a place in the playing 11. In the first ODI vs Australia at Mumbai, Chahal was not included in the team. Kuldeep Yadav played as the sole wrist-spinner and did well. It seems Chahal will have to wait for long for another shot in the team. IPL 2023 is coming and the fight is tough for places in the ODI World Cup squad. The IPL performances will become really important, in that regard. Chahal, who plays for Rajasthan Royals in IPL, will have to be at the peak of his skills to do well in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League.

There is a huge chance that a good IPL may lead to Chahal becoming the first-choice wrist spinner in the side. Let's see how he goes in this series, if he gets chance, and in IPL 2023.