Dhanashree Verma remembers insightful conversations with RCB skipper Virat Kohli, shares pic

Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma surely misses the Indian Premier League bio-bubble and the Youtube artist on numerous occasions has also spoken about it. The choreographer, who got hitched to Royal Challengers Bangalore cricketer Chahal, was staying in the bubble along with the other team members.

Dhanashree on Saturday shared a couple of pictures on Instagram, sharing glimpses of her interaction with Team India and RCB skipper Virat Kohli. "From fun breakfast conversations to post match fun, everything was so delightful and a great exchange of knowledge," she wrote in the caption.

Earlier this month, the popular Youtube artist also pictures on Instagram along with husband and cricketers Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers and wrote: "The 5 am club. Going to miss the bubble family."

The BCCI suspended the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, a decision taken after a number of COVID-19 cases emerged in the bio-bubble.

The cricket governing body released a official statement in this regard confirming the same. "The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season, with immediate effect," it read.

Meanwhile, Kohli's RCB were enjoying a supreme run in the current edition before it got postponed. The franchise stood third on the eight-team points table with five wins from seven encounters.