Youtuber and choreographer Dhanashree Verma underwent a knee surgery on Friday (September 2) and posted a pic from hospital bed to give an update on her health condition. Dhanashree wrote: "Successful surgery Every setback is a setup for a comeback. Going to bounce back stronger than before cuz that's GODS PLAN. Performance upgrade. New ACl loading. Thank you for all your prayers & wishes. Love you." Dhanshree had injured her knee while making a dance Reel and since then had been struggling to walk and this was one of the reasons for her sudden disappearance from Instagram.

The fans had then doubted that she was separating from her cricketer husband Yuzvendra Chahal due to other social media activities. But Dhanashree had rubbished all such rumours with one post on Instagram where she wrote that she was not active on social media because of the injury and dealing with its pain.

Take a look as she begins her recovery journey from the hospital bed.

Her knee injury was the one big reason why the dancer did not accompany Chahal to UAE. Dhanashree has been travelling with Yuzi for the last one year, especially after he revealed how one Aussie cricketer bullied and almost killed him during one one of the IPL seasons. She had then shared his story and said that she will always be his side.

The couple had met on Instagram during the lockdown period and instantly fell in love with each other. After dating for some months, they tied the knot in December of 2020. Dhanashree remains one of the most gorgeous WAGs in Indian cricket team alongside Ritika Sajdeh, Natasa Stankovic and Anushka Sharma. She has a great bond with all these WAGs. Dhanashree rose to fame thanks to her dance videos on social media. She currently runs a YouTube account where she posts dance videos on popular songs.

She has also featured in several music videos with artists and musicians.